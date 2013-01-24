Home
PowerLife

Vacuum cleaner with bag

FC8452/61
  It's all about power
    PowerLife Vacuum cleaner with bag

    It's all about power

    Great cleaning results on all floors with the Philips PowerLife vacuum cleaner thanks to its 2000 Watt motor. See all benefits

      It's all about power

      2000 Watt motor for great cleaning results

      • 1800W
      • 350W suction power
      2000 Watt motor generating max. 350 Watt suction power

      2000 Watt motor generating max. 350 Watt suction power

      This powerful 2000 Watt motor generates max. 350 Watt suction power for excellent cleaning results.

      3 liter s-bag for long-lasting performance

      3 liter s-bag for long-lasting performance

      This large Philips dust bag capacity allows you to make optimal use of your vacuum cleaner bag, which means you have to change your dust bag less frequently.

      Reach all corners thanks to the extra long ergonomic grip

      Reach all corners thanks to the extra long ergonomic grip

      This ergonomically shaped grip is convenient in use. Its extra long design gives you farther reach, so you can easily clean hard to reach places.

      Comfortable cleaning thanks to the lightweight aluminum tube

      Comfortable cleaning thanks to the lightweight aluminum tube

      The lightweight, aluminum vacuum cleaner tube is comfortable to use and carry. The 2-piece telescopic tube can be easily adjusted to your preferred height.

      Technical Specifications

      • Usability

        Tube coupling
        Conical
        Cord length
        6 m
        Carrying handle
        Front
        Dust full indicator
        Yes
        Wheel type
        Plastic
        Power control
        Electronic on appliance
        Handgrip
        Extra long ergonomic grip
        Tube type
        Aluminum telescopic tube
        Action radius
        9 m

      • Weight and dimensions

        Dimensions of product (LxWxH)
        406 x 282 x 220 mm
        Weight of product
        4.2 kg

      • Filtration

        Dust bag type
        s-bag
        Exhaust filter
        Microfilter
        Dust capacity
        3 L

      • Nozzles and accessories

        Accessories included
        • Crevice tool
        • Small nozzle
        Accessory storage
        On tubeclip
        Standard nozzle
        All-purpose nozzle

      • Design

        Color
        Deep black

      • Performance

        Airflow (max)
        41 l/s
        Input power (IEC)
        1800 W
        Suction power (max)
        350 W
        Input power (max)
        2000 W
        Noise level (Lc IEC)
        83 dB
        Vacuum (max)
        27 kPa

