    PowerLife Vacuum cleaner with bag

    FC8457/92
      Full performance

      Less energy consumption

      • 1500 W
      • TriActive nozzle
      3 liter s-bag for long-lasting performance

      3 liter s-bag for long-lasting performance

      This large Philips dust bag capacity allows you to make optimal use of your vacuum cleaner bag, which means you have to change your dust bag less frequently.

      Comfortable cleaning thanks to the lightweight aluminum tube

      Comfortable cleaning thanks to the lightweight aluminum tube

      The lightweight, aluminum vacuum cleaner tube is comfortable to use and carry. The 2-piece telescopic tube can be easily adjusted to your preferred height.

      Reach all corners thanks to the extra long ergonomic grip

      Reach all corners thanks to the extra long ergonomic grip

      This ergonomically shaped grip is convenient in use. Its extra long design gives you farther reach, so you can easily clean hard to reach places.

      The TriActive nozzle applies 3 cleaning actions in one go

      The TriActive nozzle applies 3 cleaning actions in one go

      The TriActive nozzle applies 3 cleaning actions in one go: 1) It gently opens the carpet with its specially designed soleplate to remove the dust deep down. 2) It sucks up big bits with its larger opening at the front. 3) It picks up the dust and dirt closely alongside furniture and walls with its left and right side air channels.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sustainability

        User manual
        100% recycled paper
        Packaging
        &gt; 90% recycled materials

      • Weight and dimensions

        Dimensions of product (LxWxH)
        406 x 282 x 220 mm
        Weight of product
        4.2 kg

      • Usability

        Tube coupling
        Conical
        Carrying handle
        Front
        Action radius
        8 m
        Wheel type
        Plastic
        Power control
        Electronic on appliance
        Cord length
        5 m
        Tube type
        Aluminum telescopic tube

      • Filtration

        Dust capacity
        3 L
        Dust bag type
        s-bag
        Exhaust filter
        Microfilter

      • Nozzles and accessories

        Accessories included
        • Crevice tool
        • Small nozzle
        Accessory storage
        On tubeclip
        Standard nozzle
        TriActive nozzle

      • Design

        Color
        Star white

      • Performance

        Input power (IEC)
        1400 W
        Input power (max)
        1500 W
        Vacuum (max)
        23,5 kPa
        Annual energy consumption
        52 kW·h
        Airflow (max)
        37 l/s
        Sound power level
        85 dB

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

