PowerPro Compact

Bagless vacuum cleaner

FC8472/61
  20% higher suction power* for a better clean
    The new Philips PowerPro Compact delivers powerful performance without compromises thanks to the PowerCyclone 4 technology and advanced bucket design

      20% higher suction power* for a better clean

      With PowerCyclone 4 Technology

      • 1800W
      • PowerCyclone 4
      • EPA 10 motor filter
      1800 Watt motor for high performance

      1800 Watt motor for high performance

      The 1800 Watt motor generates max 350 Watt suction power for high performance.

      Advanced dust container design for easy to emptying

      Advanced dust container design for easy to emptying

      The dust container is perfectly designed to dispose dust without creating a dust cloud. Thanks to its unique shape and smooth surface, dust is collected at one side of the container and evenly glides into the dust bin.

      PowerCyclone 4 technology separates dust and air in one go

      PowerCyclone 4 technology separates dust and air in one go

      PowerCyclone 4 technology maximizes airflow and performance by separating dirt from air in one go. It delivers remarkable cleaning results through highly efficient steps: 1) Air enters fast into the PowerCyclone thanks to the straight and smooth air inlet. 2) The curved airpass quickly accelerates the air upwards in the cyclonic chamber to separate the dust from the air.

      The EPA filter catches microscopic vermin causing allergy

      The EPA filter catches microscopic vermin causing allergy

      The pleated EPA filter has a large filter surface and good filtration performance. In combination with the cyclonic airflow, this prevents it from cloggin fast and gives you better and longer-lasting filtration results.

      Reach all corners thanks to the extra long ergonomic grip

      Reach all corners thanks to the extra long ergonomic grip

      This ergonomically shaped grip is convenient in use. Its extra long design gives you farther reach, so you can easily clean hard to reach places.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sustainability

        User manual
        100% recycled paper
        Packaging
        &gt; 90% recycled materials

      • Weight and dimensions

        Dimensions of product (LxWxH)
        406x285x238 mm
        Weight of product
        4.5 kg

      • Usability

        Carrying handle
        Front
        Tube coupling
        Conical
        Cord length
        6 m
        Wheel type
        Plastic
        Action radius
        9 m
        Tube type
        Metal 2-piece telescopic tube

      • Filtration

        Exhaust filter
        Sponge
        Dust capacity
        1.5 L
        Motor filter
        Washable foam inlet filter

      • Nozzles and accessories

        Accessories included
        • Crevice tool
        • Small nozzle
        Standard nozzle
        Multi nozzle

      • Design

        Color
        Purple Magic

      • Performance

        Input power (IEC)
        1600 W
        Airflow (max)
        35 l/s
        Suction power (max)
        350 W
        Input power (max)
        1800 W
        Noise level (Lc IEC)
        84 dB
        Vacuum (max)
        25 kPa

          • Suction power tested in accordance with international standard DIN EN 60312/11/2008, tested by external test institute SLG Prüf-und zertifizierungs GmbH (Philips Consumer Lifestyle B.V., January 2013).