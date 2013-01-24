Home
Performer Active

Vacuum cleaner with bag

FC8525/09
    Performer Active Vacuum cleaner with bag

    FC8525/09
      • AirflowMax technology
      • TriActive+ nozzle
      Revolutionary AirflowMax technology for extreme performance

      AirflowMax technology maximizes the airflow, allowing the dustbag to unfold uniformly, so you get high performance, even as the bag fills-up!

      New 3-in-1 TriActive+ nozzle picks up coarse and fine dust

      The TriActive+ nozzle applies 3 cleaning actions in one go: 1) It gently opens the carpet with its specially designed soleplate to remove the dust deep down. 2) It sucks up big bits with its larger opening at the front. 3) It sweeps up the dust and dirt alongside furniture and walls with its two side brushes.

      A-class performance on hard floors

      This product achieves the highest cleaning performance class on hard floors. 100% of dust is picked up!

      5 s-bags and 1 s-fresh (scent granules)

      This product is supplied with additional 5 original Philips dust bags (s-bag®) and 1 pack of scent granules (s-fresh®). Thus, you will not need to buy any dust bags for 1 year after your vacuum cleaner purchase!

      4L dust capacity for longer cleaning

      The specially designed 4L dust chamber allows you to make optimal use of your dust bag, so you can clean for longer.

      Variable power setting

      The variable power setting allows you to select the optimal level of suction for the different types of surfaces you vacuum.

      Reach all corners thanks to the extra long ergonomic grip

      This ergonomically shaped grip is convenient in use. Its extra long design gives you farther reach, so you can easily clean hard to reach places.

      EPA10 filter system with AirSeal for healthy air

      EPA10 filter and AirSeal capture the finest dust before the air is blown out for a dust-free environment and clean, healthy air.

      S-bag Classic Long Performance lasts up to 50% longer

      This new Philips synthetic dust bag has been developed to provide long lasting vacuum cleaner performance, i.e. a high level of suction power and maximum filtration, up to the moment the dust bag is full and ready for disposal.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sustainability

        User manual
        100% recycled paper
        Packaging
        &gt; 90% recycled materials

      • Weight and dimensions

        Dimensions of product (LxWxH)
        447 x 304 x 234 mm
        Weight of product
        5.2 kg

      • Usability

        Tube coupling
        Conical
        Carrying handle
        Front
        Cord length
        6 m
        Dust full indicator
        Yes
        Wheel type
        Rubber
        Power control
        Electronic on appliance
        Tube type
        Metal 2-piece telescopic tube
        Action radius
        9 m

      • Filtration

        Dust bag type
        s-bag Classic Long Performance
        Exhaust filter
        EPA10 washable filter
        EPA AirSeal
        Yes
        Motor filter
        Microfilter
        Dust capacity
        4 L

      • Nozzles and accessories

        Accessories included
        • Crevice tool
        • Small nozzle
        Additional nozzle
        Hard floor nozzle
        Standard nozzle
        TriActive+ nozzle
        Extra accessories
        5 s-bags, 1 s-fresh

      • Design

        Color
        Fire red

      • Performance

        Vacuum (max)
        18,9 kPa
        Input power (IEC)
        750 W
        Airflow (max)
        29,3 l/s
        Annual energy consumption
        33.5 kW·h
        Sound power level
        79 dB

