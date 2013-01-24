AirflowMax technology maximizes the airflow, allowing the dustbag to unfold uniformly, so you get high performance, even as the bag fills-up!
The TriActive+ nozzle applies 3 cleaning actions in one go: 1) It gently opens the carpet with its specially designed soleplate to remove the dust deep down. 2) It sucks up big bits with its larger opening at the front. 3) It sweeps up the dust and dirt alongside furniture and walls with its two side brushes.
This product achieves the highest cleaning performance class on hard floors. 100% of dust is picked up!
This product is supplied with additional 5 original Philips dust bags (s-bag®) and 1 pack of scent granules (s-fresh®). Thus, you will not need to buy any dust bags for 1 year after your vacuum cleaner purchase!
The specially designed 4L dust chamber allows you to make optimal use of your dust bag, so you can clean for longer.
The variable power setting allows you to select the optimal level of suction for the different types of surfaces you vacuum.
This ergonomically shaped grip is convenient in use. Its extra long design gives you farther reach, so you can easily clean hard to reach places.
EPA10 filter and AirSeal capture the finest dust before the air is blown out for a dust-free environment and clean, healthy air.
This new Philips synthetic dust bag has been developed to provide long lasting vacuum cleaner performance, i.e. a high level of suction power and maximum filtration, up to the moment the dust bag is full and ready for disposal.
Sustainability
Weight and dimensions
Usability
Filtration
Nozzles and accessories
Design
Performance