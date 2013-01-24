Home
Performer Active

Vacuum cleaner with bag

FC8527/09
  • Full performance Full performance Full performance
    Performer Active Vacuum cleaner with bag

    FC8527/09
      Full performance

      Less energy consumption

      • AirflowMax technology
      • TriActive+ nozzle
      • Remote control
      Revolutionary AirflowMax technology for extreme performance

      AirflowMax technology maximizes the airflow, allowing the dustbag to unfold uniformly, so you get high performance, even as the bag fills-up!

      New 3-in-1 TriActive+ nozzle picks up coarse and fine dust

      The TriActive+ nozzle applies 3 cleaning actions in one go: 1) It gently opens the carpet with its specially designed soleplate to remove the dust deep down. 2) It sucks up big bits with its larger opening at the front. 3) It sweeps up the dust and dirt alongside furniture and walls with its two side brushes.

      A-class performance on hard floors

      This product achieves the highest cleaning performance class on hard floors. 100% of dust is picked up!

      Remote control for no bend, with IR wireless technology

      With the new remote control feature, you can switch the vacuum cleaner on/off or adjust the suction power settings without returning to the canister and interrupting your cleaning. The control buttons are conveniently located on the handle and the signals are sent to the canister via Infrared wireless technology. For a more comfortable and easier cleaning!

      4L dust capacity for longer cleaning

      The specially designed 4L dust chamber allows you to make optimal use of your dust bag, so you can clean for longer.

      Reach all corners thanks to the extra long ergonomic grip

      This ergonomically shaped grip is convenient in use. Its extra long design gives you farther reach, so you can easily clean hard to reach places.

      EPA10 filter system with AirSeal for healthy air

      EPA10 filter and AirSeal capture the finest dust before the air is blown out for a dust-free environment and clean, healthy air.

      S-bag Classic Long Performance lasts up to 50% longer

      This new Philips synthetic dust bag has been developed to provide long lasting vacuum cleaner performance, i.e. a high level of suction power and maximum filtration, up to the moment the dust bag is full and ready for disposal.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sustainability

        User manual
        100% recycled paper
        Packaging
        &gt; 90% recycled materials

      • Weight and dimensions

        Dimensions of product (LxWxH)
        447 x 304 x 234 mm
        Weight of product
        5.2 kg

      • Usability

        Cord length
        6 m
        Carrying handle
        Front
        Tube coupling
        Conical
        Dust full indicator
        Yes
        Wheel type
        Rubber
        Power control
        Remote control
        Tube type
        Metal 2-piece telescopic tube
        Action radius
        9 m

      • Filtration

        Dust bag type
        s-bag Classic Long Performance
        EPA AirSeal
        Yes
        Exhaust filter
        EPA10 washable filter
        Dust capacity
        4 L
        Motor filter
        Microfilter

      • Nozzles and accessories

        Additional nozzle
        Hard floor nozzle
        Accessories included
        • Crevice tool
        • Small nozzle
        Standard nozzle
        TriActive+ nozzle

      • Design

        Color
        Cognac brown

      • Performance

        Input power (IEC)
        750 W
        Vacuum (max)
        18,9 kPa
        Airflow (max)
        29,3 l/s
        Annual energy consumption
        33.5 kW·h
        Sound power level
        79 dB

