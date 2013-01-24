Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
1

Search terms

Performer Active

Bagged vacuum cleaner

FC8578/09
2 Awards
  • Most powerful bagged vacuum cleaner by Philips Most powerful bagged vacuum cleaner by Philips Most powerful bagged vacuum cleaner by Philips
    -{discount-value}
  • Play Pause
  • Play Pause
  • Play Pause
  • Play Pause
  • Play Pause

    Performer Active Bagged vacuum cleaner

    FC8578/09
    2 Awards

    Most powerful bagged vacuum cleaner by Philips

    The Philips Performer vacuum cleaner delivers top cleaning performance with low energy consumption. Keep the air in your home clean and healthy, too, thanks to our Allergy Filter that traps 99.9%+ of harmful particles. See all benefits

    Performer Active Bagged vacuum cleaner

    Most powerful bagged vacuum cleaner by Philips

    The Philips Performer vacuum cleaner delivers top cleaning performance with low energy consumption. Keep the air in your home clean and healthy, too, thanks to our Allergy Filter that traps 99.9%+ of harmful particles. See all benefits

    Most powerful bagged vacuum cleaner by Philips

    The Philips Performer vacuum cleaner delivers top cleaning performance with low energy consumption. Keep the air in your home clean and healthy, too, thanks to our Allergy Filter that traps 99.9%+ of harmful particles. See all benefits

    Performer Active Bagged vacuum cleaner

    Most powerful bagged vacuum cleaner by Philips

    The Philips Performer vacuum cleaner delivers top cleaning performance with low energy consumption. Keep the air in your home clean and healthy, too, thanks to our Allergy Filter that traps 99.9%+ of harmful particles. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all Bag vacuum cleaner

      Most powerful bagged vacuum cleaner by Philips

      Locks >99.9%* dust with 50% longer bag usage**

      • 99.9% dust pick-up
      • 900W
      • 4L
      • Turbo brush
      Revolutionary AirflowMax technology for strong suction power

      Revolutionary AirflowMax technology for strong suction power

      Uniquely designed dust chamber maximizes capacity and airflow with a non-clogging dustbag, that enables strong suction power right up until the dustbag is full.

      900W motor for high suction power

      900W motor for high suction power

      High-efficiency 900W motor delivers high suction power for deep cleaning results.

      99.9% dust pick-up* to deliver deep cleaning results

      99.9% dust pick-up* to deliver deep cleaning results

      TriActive+ nozzle and high suction power ensure you can vacuum 99.9% of fine dust*.

      Allergy Filter captures 99.9% of particles – ECARF certified

      Allergy Filter captures 99.9% of particles – ECARF certified

      Certified allergy filter captures 99.9% of dust particles - including pollen, pet hair and dust mites - ideal for allergy sufferers.

      Soft brush integrated into handle, always ready to use

      Soft brush integrated into handle, always ready to use

      Dusting brush tool is built into the handle so it's always ready to use on furniture, flat surfaces and upholstery.

      Easy long-lasting bags fit into large 4-liter dust chamber

      Easy long-lasting bags fit into large 4-liter dust chamber

      Large 4-liter dust chamber and long-lasting universal bags allow optimum suction power until full, plus sealed, mess-free disposal.

      TriActive+ nozzle to deliver high performance on all floors

      TriActive+ nozzle to deliver high performance on all floors

      TriActive+ nozzle utilizes 3 cleaning actions in one go. It features a larger opening at the front to suck up larger debris while the specially designed soleplate removes dust from deep within carpets. Air channels on both sides of the nozzle pick up any dust and dirt alongside walls or furniture.

      ActiveLock couplings easily adjust to every task

      ActiveLock couplings easily adjust to every task

      ActiveLock couplings allow attachments to easily fit to the telescopic tube with a simple snap.

      Turbo brush, perfect for (pet) hair and fluff cleaning

      Turbo brush, perfect for (pet) hair and fluff cleaning

      The rotating Turbo brush is designed for optimal cleaning of pet hair and fluff, opening up carpet fibers for a deeper clean.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sustainability

        User manual
        100% recycled paper
        Packaging
        &gt; 90% recycled materials

      • Usability

        Carrying handle
        Front
        Tube coupling
        ActiveLock
        Action radius
        9 m
        Cord length
        6 m
        Wheel type
        Rubber
        Power control
        Rotary knob
        Tube type
        Metal 2-piece telescopic tube

      • Weight and dimensions

        Dimensions of product (LxWxH)
        447x304x234 mm
        Weight of product
        5,2 kg

      • Filtration

        Dust capacity
        4 L
        Dust bag type
        s-bag Classic Long Performance
        Exhaust filter
        Allergy filter
        Motor filter
        Microfilter

      • Nozzles and accessories

        Accessories included
        • Crevice tool
        • Integrated brush
        Additional nozzle
        • Hard floor nozzle
        • Turbo brush
        Standard nozzle
        TriActive+ nozzle

      • Design

        Color
        Deep Black

      • Performance

        Input power (IEC)
        650 W
        Vacuum (max)
        17,5 kPa
        Input power (max)
        900 W
        Airflow (max)
        32,17 l/s
        Sound power level
        77 dB

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          • 99.9% dust pick-up on hard floors with crevices (IEC62885-2). Filtration performance is tested in accordance with DIN EN 60312/11/2008.
          • *Calculated with dust bag replacement at 80% suction power loss, compared to Classic paper bag FC8019/01; measured internally on a Philips FC895x/09 range.