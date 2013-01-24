Home
Performer Active

Vacuum cleaner with bag

FC8592/91
  High suction power. For a deep clean.
    Performer Active Vacuum cleaner with bag

    FC8592/91
      High suction power. For a deep clean.

      Hygienic cleaning with AirflowMax

      • AirflowMax technology
      • TriActive nozzle
      • Allergy filter
      Revolutionary AirflowMax technology for strong suction power

      Revolutionary AirflowMax technology for strong suction power

      The unique AirflowMax technology keeps the suction power stronger for longer* to use the bag to the very end. The technology is build around the optimization of three key elements: 1) Unique ribs profile inside the dust chamber to maximize airflow around the dustbag and enable the use of the entire bag surface. 2) Specially designed dust chamber capacity that allows the dustbag to fully unfold uniformly. 3) High quality, non-clogging fibre structures in the dustbag absorb dust without blocking the pores, thus avoiding a reduction in suction power.

      The TriActive nozzle applies 3 cleaning actions in one go

      The TriActive nozzle applies 3 cleaning actions in one go

      The TriActive nozzle applies 3 cleaning actions in one go: 1) It gently opens the carpet with its specially designed soleplate to remove the dust deep down. 2) It sucks up big bits with its larger opening at the front. 3) It picks up the dust and dirt closely alongside furniture and walls with its left and right side air channels.

      ECARF allergy-friendly quality tested

      ECARF allergy-friendly quality tested

      This vacuum cleaner is certified as Allergy friendly by the European Centre for Allergy Research Foundation. The exhaust air is purified up to 99,9% of allergens from, cat & dog hairs, dust mites or pollen to support an allergy friendly home environment.

      Integrated brush for ultimate convenience

      Integrated brush for ultimate convenience

      The vacuum cleaner is designed with integrated accessories, so that you do not need to carry extra pieces around while you clean. The soft dusting brush is coveninently integrated in the handle of the appliance, always ready to use.

      ActiveLock couplings to easily adjust to each cleaning task

      ActiveLock couplings to easily adjust to each cleaning task

      The ActiveLock couplings allow you to easily connect and disconnect the different nozzles and accessories from the telescopic tube while cleaning.

      Soft bumper for easy gliding along furniture and walls

      Soft bumper for easy gliding along furniture and walls

      The soft bumper protects furniture and prevents damage if you accidentally bump into your furniture or walls and stops it from getting stuck on edges, so you can move around faster.

      Allergy filter captures more than 99.90% of fine dust

      Allergy filter captures more than 99.90% of fine dust

      Developed to meet the specific needs of allergy sufferers and more generally of people demanding a higher level of hygiene.

      s-bag Classic Long Performance lasts up to 50% longer

      s-bag Classic Long Performance lasts up to 50% longer

      This new Philips synthetic dust bag has been developed to provide long lasting vacuum cleaner performance, i.e. a high performance level and maximum filtration, up to the moment the dust bag is full and ready for disposal.

      4L dust capacity for longer cleaning

      4L dust capacity for longer cleaning

      The specially designed 4L dust chamber allows you to make optimal use of your dust bag, so you can clean for longer.

      A-class performance on hard floors

      A-class performance on hard floors

      This product achieves the highest cleaning performance class on hard floors. 100% of dust is picked up!

      Technical Specifications

      • Sustainability

        User manual
        100% recycled paper
        Packaging
        &gt; 90% recycled materials

      • Weight and dimensions

        Dimensions of product (LxWxH)
        447x304x234 mm
        Weight of product
        5,2 kg

      • Usability

        Tube coupling
        ActiveLock
        Carrying handle
        Front
        Action radius
        9 m
        Power control
        Rotary knob
        Cord length
        6 m
        Wheel type
        Rubber
        Tube type
        Metal 2-piece telescopic tube

      • Filtration

        Dust capacity
        4 L
        Dust bag type
        s-bag Classic Long Performance
        Exhaust filter
        Allergy filter
        Motor filter
        Microfilter

      • Nozzles and accessories

        Additional nozzle
        Hard floor nozzle
        Accessories included
        • Crevice tool
        • Integrated brush
        Standard nozzle
        TriActive nozzle

      • Design

        Color
        Ink Black

      • Performance

        Vacuum (max)
        23 kPa
        Input power (IEC)
        1500 W
        Airflow (max)
        39,5 l/s
        Annual energy consumption
        54,5 kW·h
        Sound power level
        82 dB

          • Suction power of Philips Perfromer Active compared to suction power of Philips Powerlife FC8322/09, as tested according IEC 60312-1:2011