Expression

Vacuum cleaner with bag

FC8611/01
1 Awards
  • Gives dust no chance Gives dust no chance Gives dust no chance
    Expression Vacuum cleaner with bag

    FC8611/01
    1 Awards

    Gives dust no chance

    The Philips Expression vacuum cleaner with bag offers an effective way of filtering pollen, spores, and allergens out of the air. The washable HEPA 12 filter, in combination with the s-bag Clinic, traps up to 99.9% of all dust particles. See all benefits

      Gives dust no chance

      Multiple filters trap up to 99.9% of all dust

      • HomeCare
      1800 Watt motor generating max. 350 Watt suction power

      1800 Watt motor generating max. 350 Watt suction power

      Vacuum cleaner with 1800 Watt motor generating max. 350 Watt suction power for perfect cleaning results.

      Washable HEPA 12 filter, 99.5% filtration

      Washable HEPA 12 filter, 99.5% filtration

      This washable HEPA 12 filter catches at least 99.5% of all harmful microscopic vermin that causes respiratory allergies.

      s-bag Clinic catches up to 99.9% of all dust

      s-bag Clinic catches up to 99.9% of all dust

      This dust bag filters up to 99.9% of pollen, spores and allergens. Ideal for people with allergies!

      Unique Clean Comfort Cassette to avoid contact with dust

      Unique Clean Comfort Cassette to avoid contact with dust

      When disposing the dust bag of your Philips vacuum cleaner, there will be no contact with the dust thanks to this patented dust bag holder.

      Technical Specifications

      • Usability

        Tube coupling
        Conical
        Clean Comfort cassette
        Yes
        Carrying handle
        Front
        Action radius
        10 m
        Dust full indicator
        Yes
        Cord length
        7 m
        Power control
        Electronic on appliance
        Wheel type
        Plastic
        Tube type
        Metal lacquered 2-piece telescopic tube

      • Filtration

        Dust capacity
        3 L
        Dust bag type
        s-bag Clinic Anti-allergy
        Exhaust filter
        Super Clean Air HEPA 12 washable filter
        Motor filter
        Triple layer

      • Nozzles and accessories

        Accessories included
        • Crevice tool
        • Small nozzle
        Accessory storage
        On tubeclip
        Standard nozzle
        All-purpose nozzle

      • Design

        Color
        Raven black

      • Performance

        Vacuum (max)
        30 kPa
        Noise level (Lc IEC)
        82 dB
        Input power (IEC)
        1600 W
        Input power (max)
        1800 W
        Airflow (max)
        40 l/s
        Suction power (max)
        350 W

