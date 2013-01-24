Home
PowerPro Active

Bagless vacuum cleaner

FC8631/61
  • Always the highest suction power* Always the highest suction power* Always the highest suction power*
    The new Philips PowerPro Active delivers outstanding cleaning results thanks to the PowerCyclone 4 technology. The advance dust container is easy to empty and helps avoiding dust clouds. See all benefits

      With PowerCyclone 4 Technology

      • 2000W
      • PowerCyclone 4
      • HEPA 10 washable filter
      PowerCyclone 4 technology separates dust and air in one go

      PowerCyclone 4 technology separates dust and air in one go

      PowerCyclone 4 technology maximizes airflow and performance by separating dirt from air in one go. It delivers remarkable cleaning results through highly efficient steps: 1) Air enters fast into the PowerCyclone thanks to the straight and smooth air inlet. 2) The curved airpass quickly accelerates the air upwards in the cyclonic chamber to separate the dust from the air.

      2000 Watt motor for high performance

      2000 Watt motor for high performance

      The 2000 Watt motor generates max. 370 Watt suction power for high performance.

      Advanced dust container design for easy to emptying

      Advanced dust container design for easy to emptying

      The dust container is perfectly designed to dispose dust without creating a dust cloud. Thanks to its unique shape and smooth surface, dust is collected at one side of the container and evenly glides into the dust bin.

      Reach all corners thanks to the extra long ergonomic grip

      Reach all corners thanks to the extra long ergonomic grip

      This ergonomically shaped grip is convenient in use. Its extra long design gives you farther reach, so you can easily clean hard to reach places.

      The EPA filter catches microscopic vermin causing allergy

      The pleated EPA filter has a large filter surface and good filtration performance. In combination with the cyclonic airflow, this prevents it from cloggin fast and gives you better and longer-lasting filtration results.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sustainability

        User manual
        100% recycled paper
        Packaging
        &gt; 90% recycled materials

      • Weight and dimensions

        Dimensions of product (LxWxH)
        473x304x301 mm
        Weight of product
        6 kg

      • Usability

        Carrying handle
        Top and front
        Tube coupling
        Conical
        Cord length
        6 m
        Power control
        Electronic on appliance
        Wheel type
        Rubber
        Action radius
        9 m
        Tube type
        Aluminum telescopic tube

      • Filtration

        Exhaust filter
        Microfilter
        Dust capacity
        1.7 L
        Motor filter
        EPA 10 washable filter

      • Nozzles and accessories

        Accessory storage
        On tubeclip
        Accessories included
        • Crevice tool
        • Small nozzle
        Standard nozzle
        Multi-purpose nozzle

      • Design

        Color
        Deep black

      • Performance

        Input power (IEC)
        1800 W
        Airflow (max)
        35 l/s
        Suction power (max)
        370 W
        Input power (max)
        2000 W
        Noise level (Lc IEC)
        80 dB
        Vacuum (max)
        30 kPa

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

          • Suction power results compared to Philips PowerPro Compact FC8470, tested internally January 2013.