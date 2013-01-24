Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
1

Search terms

PowerPro Active

Bagless vacuum cleaner

FC8634/01
Find support for this product
  • Always the highest suction power* Always the highest suction power* Always the highest suction power*
    -{discount-value}

    PowerPro Active Bagless vacuum cleaner

    FC8634/01
    Find support for this product

    Similar products

    See all Bagless vacuum cleaner

      Always the highest suction power*

      With PowerCyclone 4 Technology

      • 2000W
      • PowerCyclone 4
      • HEPA 10 washable filter
      • Animal+
      PowerCyclone 4 technology separates dust and air in one go

      PowerCyclone 4 technology separates dust and air in one go

      PowerCyclone 4 technology maximizes airflow and performance by separating dirt from air in one go. It delivers remarkable cleaning results through highly efficient steps: 1) Air enters fast into the PowerCyclone thanks to the straight and smooth air inlet. 2) The curved airpass quickly accelerates the air upwards in the cyclonic chamber to separate the dust from the air.

      2000 Watt motor for high performance

      2000 Watt motor for high performance

      The 2000 Watt motor generates max. 370 Watt suction power for high performance.

      Advanced dust container design for easy to emptying

      Advanced dust container design for easy to emptying

      The dust container is perfectly designed to dispose dust without creating a dust cloud. Thanks to its unique shape and smooth surface, dust is collected at one side of the container and evenly glides into the dust bin.

      Reach all corners thanks to the extra long ergonomic grip

      Reach all corners thanks to the extra long ergonomic grip

      This ergonomically shaped grip is convenient in use. Its extra long design gives you farther reach, so you can easily clean hard to reach places.

      Turbo Brush nozzle removes 25% more hairs and dust

      Turbo Brush nozzle removes 25% more hairs and dust

      The Turbo Brush nozzle allows deep cleaning of carpets and quick hair and fluff removal from carpets. The rotating brush actively removes small dust particles and hairs, resulting in a 25% better cleaning performance on carpets. The wheels of the nozzle prevent damage in case of use on hard-floors.

      The EPA filter catches microscopic vermin causing allergy

      The pleated EPA filter has a large filter surface and good filtration performance. In combination with the cyclonic airflow, this prevents it from cloggin fast and gives you better and longer-lasting filtration results.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sustainability

        User manual
        100% recycled paper
        Packaging
        &gt; 90% recycled materials

      • Usability

        Cord length
        6 m
        Carrying handle
        Top and front
        Tube coupling
        Conical
        Wheel type
        Rubber
        Power control
        Electronic on appliance
        Action radius
        9 m
        Tube type
        Aluminum telescopic tube

      • Weight and dimensions

        Dimensions of product (LxWxH)
        473x304x301 mm
        Weight of product
        6 kg

      • Filtration

        Exhaust filter
        Microfilter
        Motor filter
        EPA 10 washable filter
        Dust capacity
        1.7 L

      • Nozzles and accessories

        Additional nozzle
        Full turbo brush
        Accessories included
        • Crevice tool
        • Small nozzle
        Accessory storage
        On tubeclip
        Standard nozzle
        Multi-purpose nozzle

      • Design

        Color
        Beluga metallic

      • Performance

        Input power (IEC)
        1800 W
        Airflow (max)
        37 l/s
        Suction power (max)
        370 W
        Noise level (Lc IEC)
        80 dB
        Input power (max)
        2000 W
        Vacuum (max)
        33 kPa

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Find a spare part or an accessory

      Go to parts and accessories

      Accessories for this product

      See all accessories

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            • Suction power results compared to Philips PowerPro Compact FC8470, tested internally January 2013.