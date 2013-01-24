Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
1

Search terms

PowerPro Active

Bagless vacuum cleaner

FC8646/91
Find support for this product
  • Full performance Full performance Full performance
    -{discount-value}

    PowerPro Active Bagless vacuum cleaner

    FC8646/91
    Find support for this product

    Similar products

    See all Bagless vacuum cleaner

      Full performance

      Less energy consumption

      • 1500 W
      • PowerCyclone 4
      • TriActive nozzle
      PowerCyclone 4 technology separates dust and air in one go

      PowerCyclone 4 technology separates dust and air in one go

      PowerCyclone 4 technology maximizes airflow and performance by separating dirt from air in one go. It delivers remarkable cleaning results through highly efficient steps: 1) Air enters fast into the PowerCyclone thanks to the straight and smooth air inlet. 2) The curved airpass quickly accelerates the air upwards in the cyclonic chamber to separate the dust from the air.

      Advanced dust container design for easy to emptying

      Advanced dust container design for easy to emptying

      The dust container is perfectly designed to dispose dust without creating a dust cloud. Thanks to its unique shape and smooth surface, dust is collected at one side of the container and evenly glides into the dust bin.

      The TriActive nozzle applies 3 cleaning actions in one go

      The TriActive nozzle applies 3 cleaning actions in one go

      The TriActive nozzle applies 3 cleaning actions in one go: 1) It gently opens the carpet with its specially designed soleplate to remove the dust deep down. 2) It sucks up big bits with its larger opening at the front. 3) It picks up the dust and dirt closely alongside furniture and walls with its left and right side air channels.

      A-class performance on hard floors

      A-class performance on hard floors

      This product achieves the highest cleaning performance class on hard floors. 100% of dust is picked up!

      EPA10 filter system with AirSeal for healthy air

      EPA10 filter system with AirSeal for healthy air

      EPA10 filter and AirSeal capture the finest dust before the air is blown out for a dust-free environment and clean, healthy air.

      Reach all corners thanks to the extra long ergonomic grip

      Reach all corners thanks to the extra long ergonomic grip

      This ergonomically shaped grip is convenient in use. Its extra long design gives you farther reach, so you can easily clean hard to reach places.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sustainability

        User manual
        100% recycled paper
        Packaging
        &gt; 90% recycled materials

      • Usability

        Carrying handle
        Top and front
        Tube coupling
        Conical
        Action radius
        9 m
        Cord length
        6 m
        Power control
        Electronic on appliance
        Wheel type
        Rubber
        Tube type
        Metal 2-piece telescopic tube

      • Weight and dimensions

        Dimensions of product (LxWxH)
        473 x 304 x 301 mm
        Weight of product
        6 kg

      • Filtration

        Dust capacity
        1.7 L
        Exhaust filter
        Microfilter
        Motor filter
        EPA 10 washable filter

      • Nozzles and accessories

        Accessories included
        • Crevice tool
        • Small nozzle
        Additional nozzle
        Hard floor nozzle
        Accessory storage
        On tubeclip
        Standard nozzle
        TriActive nozzle

      • Design

        Color
        Star blue

      • Performance

        Input power (max)
        1500 W
        Vacuum (max)
        16,8 kPa
        Input power (IEC)
        1400 W
        Airflow (max)
        36,34 l/s
        Annual energy consumption
        51.67 kW·h
        Sound power level
        83 dB

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Find a spare part or an accessory

      Go to parts and accessories

      Accessories for this product

      See all accessories

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products