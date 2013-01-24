Home
Performer Active

Vacuum cleaner with bag

FC8655/01
      Maximum suction power for better cleaning results*

      With AirFlow Max technology and 4L dust capacity

      • 2100W
      • AirflowMax technology
      • EPA 10 filter
      • Parquet
      Airflow Max technology maximizes the airflow, allowing the dustbag to unfold uniformly, so you get the highest suction power, even as the bag fills-up!

      The specially designed 4L dust chamber allows you to make optimal use of your dust bag, so you can clean for longer.

      EPA 10 Filter and AirSeal capture the finest dust before the air is blown out for a dust-free environment and clean, healthy air.

      This ergonomically shaped grip is convenient in use. Its extra long design gives you farther reach, so you can easily clean hard to reach places.

      This new Philips synthetic dust bag has been developed to provide long lasting vacuum cleaner performance, i.e. a high level of suction power and maximum filtration, up to the moment the dust bag is full and ready for disposal.

      No more risk of scratches thanks to this nozzle with soft brush hairs, especially designed to carefully clean your hard floors.

      2100 Watt motor generates max. 425 suction power for excellent cleaning results.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sustainability

        User manual
        100% recycled paper

      • Usability

        Tube coupling
        Conical
        Park or storage assist
        Vertical and horizontal
        Cord length
        6 m
        Carrying handle
        Front
        Wheel type
        Rubber
        Handgrip
        Ergonomic grip with air slider
        Action radius
        9 m
        Tube type
        Metal 2-piece telescopic tube

      • Weight and dimensions

        Dimensions of product (LxWxH)
        447x304x234 mm
        Weight of product
        5.2 kg

      • Filtration

        Exhaust filter
        EPA 10 filter
        Dust capacity
        4 L
        Motor filter
        Microfilter

      • Nozzles and accessories

        Accessories included
        • Crevice tool
        • Small nozzle
        Additional nozzle
        Parquet nozzle
        Standard nozzle
        Multi-purpose nozzle

      • Design

        Color
        Sparkle Blue

      • Performance

        Input power (IEC)
        1800 W
        Airflow (max)
        47 l/s
        Suction power (max)
        425 W
        Noise level (Lc IEC)
        80 dB
        Input power (max)
        2100 W
        Vacuum (max)
        34 kPa

          • *Results compared to Philips PowerLife, tested internally August 2013