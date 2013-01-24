Airflow Max technology maximizes the airflow, allowing the dustbag to unfold uniformly, so you get the highest suction power, even as the bag fills-up!
The specially designed 4L dust chamber allows you to make optimal use of your dust bag, so you can clean for longer.
EPA 10 Filter and AirSeal capture the finest dust before the air is blown out for a dust-free environment and clean, healthy air.
This ergonomically shaped grip is convenient in use. Its extra long design gives you farther reach, so you can easily clean hard to reach places.
This new Philips synthetic dust bag has been developed to provide long lasting vacuum cleaner performance, i.e. a high level of suction power and maximum filtration, up to the moment the dust bag is full and ready for disposal.
No more risk of scratches thanks to this nozzle with soft brush hairs, especially designed to carefully clean your hard floors.
2100 Watt motor generates max. 425 suction power for excellent cleaning results.
