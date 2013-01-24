Our exclusive TriActive+ nozzle gently opens carpet pile for a deeper clean. Air channels at the front and sides let crumbs in and clean closely along your furniture and walls.
Soft brush hairs on our parquet nozzle clean with care and protect your hard floors from scratches.
The large-capacity dust chamber handles a full 4 liters before the bag needs changing.
With a reach of 10 meters from plug to nozzle, it keeps you cleaning longer without unplugging.
Our clean-air filter system captures 99.9% of fine dust – including pollen, pet hair and dust mites – for allergy sufferers and anyone demanding a higher level of hygiene. Certified allergy friendly by ECARF.
S-bags last up to 50% longer and maintain the full suction power of your vacuum cleaner right up to the moment it's full. One bag fits all models, with a sealing mechanism for tidy disposal.
The product is equipped with low noise technology for silent vacuuming. This vacuum cleaner operates at 70 dB.
Sustainability
Weight and dimensions
Usability
Filtration
Nozzles and accessories
Design
Performance