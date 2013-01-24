Home
Performer Cat & Dog

Vacuum cleaner with bag

FC8681/09
  Full performance, low energy consumption
    Performer Cat & Dog Vacuum cleaner with bag

    FC8681/09
      Full performance, low energy consumption

      TriActive+ nozzle applies 3 actions in one go

      • Allergy filter
      • 4L
      • Mini turbo brush
      TriActive+ nozzle for 3-way cleaning action

      TriActive+ nozzle for 3-way cleaning action

      Our exclusive TriActive+ nozzle gently opens carpet pile for a deeper clean. Air channels at the front and sides let crumbs in and clean closely along your furniture and walls.

      Parquet nozzle protects floors from scratching

      Parquet nozzle protects floors from scratching

      Soft brush hairs on our parquet nozzle clean with care and protect your hard floors from scratches.

      Large 4-liter capacity means fewer bag changes

      Large 4-liter capacity means fewer bag changes

      The large-capacity dust chamber handles a full 4 liters before the bag needs changing.

      Long 10-meter reach goes further without unplugging

      Long 10-meter reach goes further without unplugging

      With a reach of 10 meters from plug to nozzle, it keeps you cleaning longer without unplugging.

      Allergy Filter captures 99.9% of particles – ECARF certified

      Allergy Filter captures 99.9% of particles – ECARF certified

      Our clean-air filter system captures 99.9% of fine dust – including pollen, pet hair and dust mites – for allergy sufferers and anyone demanding a higher level of hygiene. Certified allergy friendly by ECARF.

      Easy s-bags last up to 50% longer

      Easy s-bags last up to 50% longer

      S-bags last up to 50% longer and maintain the full suction power of your vacuum cleaner right up to the moment it's full. One bag fits all models, with a sealing mechanism for tidy disposal.

      Mini Turbo Brush nozzle ideal for upholstery

      Mini Turbo Brush nozzle ideal for upholstery

      The Mini Turbo brush is ideal for removing pet hair from upholstery, seats and carpets. It is compact, powerful and effective.

      Low noise technology for silent vacuuming

      The product is equipped with low noise technology for silent vacuuming. This vacuum cleaner operates at 70 dB.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sustainability

        User manual
        100% recycled paper
        Packaging
        &gt; 90% recycled materials

      • Usability

        Tube coupling
        SmartLock
        Carrying handle
        Top and front
        Dust full indicator
        Yes
        Action radius
        10 m
        Cord length
        7 m
        Wheel type
        Rubber
        Power control
        Electronic on appliance
        Tube type
        Metal 2-piece telescopic tube

      • Weight and dimensions

        Dimensions of product (LxWxH)
        470 x 320 x 280 mm
        Weight of product
        5.3 kg

      • Filtration

        Dust capacity
        4 L
        Dust bag type
        s-bag Ultra Long Performance
        Exhaust filter
        Allergy filter
        Motor filter
        Microfilter

      • Nozzles and accessories

        Accessories included
        • Crevice tool
        • Small nozzle
        Additional nozzle
        • Parquet nozzle
        • Mini turbo brush
        Standard nozzle
        TriActive+ nozzle

      • Design

        Color
        Cardinal Red

      • Performance

        Input power (IEC)
        650 W
        Sound power level
        70 dB

