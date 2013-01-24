AirflowMax technology maximizes the airflow, allowing the dustbag to unfold uniformly, so you get high performance, even as the bag fills-up!
The high efficiency motor has been optimized to use less energy in order to generate more airflow.
TriActiveMax nozzle with 3-in-1 cleaning actions perfectly seals to the floor to maximize dust pick-up. 1) It gently opens the carpet with its specially designed soleplate to remove the dust deep down. 2) It sucks up big bits with its larger opening at the front 3) It sweeps up the dust and dirt closely alongside furniture and walls with its two side brushes.
The 11m reach allows you to clean a larger surface without having to switch the plug.
The unique Philips SmartLock coupling on nozzles and the telescopic tube easily connects, and disconnects, these parts during cleaning. The SmartLock coupling intuitively allows you to adjust the telescopic tube to your preferred height.
The specially designed 5L dust chamber allows you to make optimal use of your dust bag, so you can clean for longer.
The variable power setting allows you to select the optimal level of suction for the different types of surfaces you vacuum.
This vacuum cleaner with HEPA 13 filtration is certified as Allergy friendly by the European Centre for Allergy Research Foundation. The HEPA 13 filter purifies the exhaust air up to 99,95% of allergens from; cat & dog hairs, dust mites or pollen to support an allergy friendly home environment.
HEPA13 filter and AirSeal capture even the finest dust before the air is blown out for a dust-free environment and clean, alergen free air. The exhaust air is even cleaner than the air in the room.
Maintain high cleaning performance for longer, thanks to the XXL 5 liter s-bag Ultra Long Performance. Made of premium, multilayer, non-clogging material, the s-bag Ultra Long Performance guarantees excellent suction power and filtration, lasting up to 80% longer than the standard bag.
Sustainability
Weight and dimensions
Usability
Filtration
Nozzles and accessories
Design
Performance