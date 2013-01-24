Home
Performer Expert

Vacuum cleaner with bag

FC8722/09
  • Full performance Full performance Full performance
    Performer Expert Vacuum cleaner with bag

    FC8722/09
      Full performance

      Less energy consumption

      • 5L
      Revolutionary AirflowMax technology for extreme performance

      Revolutionary AirflowMax technology for extreme performance

      AirflowMax technology maximizes the airflow, allowing the dustbag to unfold uniformly, so you get high performance, even as the bag fills-up!

      Energy efficient motor for high-power results

      Energy efficient motor for high-power results

      The high efficiency motor has been optimized to use less energy in order to generate more airflow.

      New 3-in-1 TriActiveMax nozzle maximizes dust pick-up

      New 3-in-1 TriActiveMax nozzle maximizes dust pick-up

      TriActiveMax nozzle with 3-in-1 cleaning actions perfectly seals to the floor to maximize dust pick-up. 1) It gently opens the carpet with its specially designed soleplate to remove the dust deep down. 2) It sucks up big bits with its larger opening at the front 3) It sweeps up the dust and dirt closely alongside furniture and walls with its two side brushes.

      11m long reach for convenient cleaning

      11m long reach for convenient cleaning

      The 11m reach allows you to clean a larger surface without having to switch the plug.

      5L dust capacity for longer cleaning

      5L dust capacity for longer cleaning

      The specially designed 5L dust chamber allows you to make optimal use of your dust bag, so you can clean for longer.

      SmartLock coupling to easily adjust to each cleaning task

      SmartLock coupling to easily adjust to each cleaning task

      The unique Philips SmartLock coupling on nozzles and the telescopic tube easily connects, and disconnects, these parts during cleaning. The SmartLock coupling intuitively allows you to adjust the telescopic tube to your preferred height.

      Variable power setting

      Variable power setting

      The variable power setting allows you to select the optimal level of suction for the different types of surfaces you vacuum.

      Allergy friendly quality tested by ECARF

      Allergy friendly quality tested by ECARF

      This vacuum cleaner with HEPA 13 filtration is certified as Allergy friendly by the European Centre for Allergy Research Foundation. The HEPA 13 filter purifies the exhaust air up to 99,95% of allergens from; cat & dog hairs, dust mites or pollen to support an allergy friendly home environment.

      HEPA13 with HEPA AirSeal retains more than 99% of dust

      HEPA13 with HEPA AirSeal retains more than 99% of dust

      HEPA13 filter and AirSeal capture even the finest dust before the air is blown out for a dust-free environment and clean, alergen free air. The exhaust air is even cleaner than the air in the room.

      s-bag Ultra Long Performance captures even more fine dust

      s-bag Ultra Long Performance captures even more fine dust

      Maintain high cleaning performance for longer, thanks to the XXL 5 liter s-bag Ultra Long Performance. Made of premium, multilayer, non-clogging material, the s-bag Ultra Long Performance guarantees excellent suction power and filtration, lasting up to 80% longer than the standard bag.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sustainability

        User manual
        100% recycled paper
        Packaging
        &gt; 90% recycled materials

      • Weight and dimensions

        Dimensions of product (LxWxH)
        500 x 310 x 300 mm
        Weight of product
        5 kg

      • Usability

        Cord length
        8 m
        Tube coupling
        SmartLock
        Carrying handle
        Top and front
        Dust full indicator
        Yes
        Power control
        Electronic on appliance
        Wheel type
        Rubber
        Action radius
        11 m
        Tube type
        Metal 2-piece telescopic tube

      • Filtration

        Dust bag type
        s-bag Ultra Long Performance
        Exhaust filter
        HEPA 13
        HEPA Air Seal
        Yes
        Motor filter
        Triple layer microfilter
        Dust capacity
        5 L

      • Nozzles and accessories

        Additional nozzle
        Hard floor nozzle
        Accessories included
        • Crevice tool
        • 2-in-1 brush/small nozzle
        Standard nozzle
        TriActiveMax nozzle

      • Design

        Color
        Star blue

      • Performance

        Vacuum (max)
        16,3 kPa
        Input power (IEC)
        650 W
        Airflow (max)
        30,2 l/s
        Sound power level
        78 dB

