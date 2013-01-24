TriActiveZ nozzle removes all dust and crumbs in one go

The TriActiveZ nozzle removes all dust and crumbs in one go, because of its special features: (1) The unique Z-shaped design guides the bigger crumbs and fine dust into the suction channel, with no need to lift the nozzle. (2) The side air channels ensure perfect cleaning along the plinths. (3) The brushless design ensures the nozzle is always fluff and hair-free.