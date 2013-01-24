Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
1

Search terms

Performer Expert

Vacuum cleaner with bag

FC8726/09
1 Awards
  • Full performance Full performance Full performance
    -{discount-value}
  • Play Pause

    Performer Expert Vacuum cleaner with bag

    FC8726/09
    1 Awards

    Full performance

    The new Philips Performer Expert delivers highest dust pick-up ratings* on all floors thanks to the AirflowMax technology and unique TriActiveMax nozzle, engineered for highest dust pick-up. Great cleaning results, even as the bag fills up! See all benefits

    Performer Expert Vacuum cleaner with bag

    Full performance

    The new Philips Performer Expert delivers highest dust pick-up ratings* on all floors thanks to the AirflowMax technology and unique TriActiveMax nozzle, engineered for highest dust pick-up. Great cleaning results, even as the bag fills up! See all benefits

    Full performance

    The new Philips Performer Expert delivers highest dust pick-up ratings* on all floors thanks to the AirflowMax technology and unique TriActiveMax nozzle, engineered for highest dust pick-up. Great cleaning results, even as the bag fills up! See all benefits

    Performer Expert Vacuum cleaner with bag

    Full performance

    The new Philips Performer Expert delivers highest dust pick-up ratings* on all floors thanks to the AirflowMax technology and unique TriActiveMax nozzle, engineered for highest dust pick-up. Great cleaning results, even as the bag fills up! See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all Bag vacuum cleaner

      Full performance

      Less energy consumption

      • 5L
      • Super Turbo brush
      Revolutionary AirflowMax technology for extreme performance

      Revolutionary AirflowMax technology for extreme performance

      AirflowMax technology maximizes the airflow, allowing the dustbag to unfold uniformly, so you get high performance, even as the bag fills-up!

      Energy efficient motor for high-power results

      Energy efficient motor for high-power results

      The high efficiency motor has been optimized to use less energy in order to generate more airflow.

      New 3-in-1 TriActiveMax nozzle maximizes dust pick-up

      New 3-in-1 TriActiveMax nozzle maximizes dust pick-up

      TriActiveMax nozzle with 3-in-1 cleaning actions perfectly seals to the floor to maximize dust pick-up. 1) It gently opens the carpet with its specially designed soleplate to remove the dust deep down. 2) It sucks up big bits with its larger opening at the front 3) It sweeps up the dust and dirt closely alongside furniture and walls with its two side brushes.

      Super Turbo brush, perfect for homes with pet hair

      Super Turbo brush, perfect for homes with pet hair

      The Super Turbo brush allows deep cleaning of carpets, easily removing hair and fluff. The rotating brush inside the nozzle actively removes small dust particles and pet hair, resulting in a better cleaning performance. The wheels of the nozzle prevent damage in case of use on hard floors.

      5L dust capacity for longer cleaning

      5L dust capacity for longer cleaning

      The specially designed 5L dust chamber allows you to make optimal use of your dust bag, so you can clean for longer.

      11m long reach for convenient cleaning

      11m long reach for convenient cleaning

      The 11m reach allows you to clean a larger surface without having to switch the plug.

      HEPA13 with HEPA AirSeal retains more than 99% of dust

      HEPA13 with HEPA AirSeal retains more than 99% of dust

      HEPA13 filter and AirSeal capture even the finest dust before the air is blown out for a dust-free environment and clean, alergen free air. The exhaust air is even cleaner than the air in the room.

      Allergy friendly quality tested by ECARF

      Allergy friendly quality tested by ECARF

      This vacuum cleaner with HEPA 13 filtration is certified as Allergy friendly by the European Centre for Allergy Research Foundation. The HEPA 13 filter purifies the exhaust air up to 99,95% of allergens from; cat & dog hairs, dust mites or pollen to support an allergy friendly home environment.

      s-bag Ultra Long Performance captures even more fine dust

      s-bag Ultra Long Performance captures even more fine dust

      Maintain high cleaning performance for longer, thanks to the XXL 5 liter s-bag Ultra Long Performance. Made of premium, multilayer, non-clogging material, the s-bag Ultra Long Performance guarantees excellent suction power and filtration, lasting up to 80% longer than the standard bag.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sustainability

        User manual
        100% recycled paper
        Packaging
        &gt; 90% recycled materials

      • Weight and dimensions

        Dimensions of product (LxWxH)
        500 x 310 x 300 mm
        Weight of product
        5 kg

      • Usability

        Carrying handle
        Top and front
        Tube coupling
        SmartLock
        Cord length
        8 m
        Dust full indicator
        Yes
        Power control
        Electronic on appliance
        Wheel type
        Rubber
        Action radius
        11 m
        Tube type
        Metal 2-piece telescopic tube

      • Filtration

        Dust bag type
        s-bag Ultra Long Performance
        Exhaust filter
        HEPA 13
        Dust capacity
        5 L
        HEPA Air Seal
        Yes
        Motor filter
        Triple layer microfilter

      • Nozzles and accessories

        Accessories included
        • Crevice tool
        • 2-in-1 brush/small nozzle
        Additional nozzle
        • Super Turbo brush
        • Hard floor nozzle
        Standard nozzle
        TriActiveMax nozzle

      • Design

        Color
        Cognac brown

      • Performance

        Vacuum (max)
        16,3 kPa
        Input power (IEC)
        650 W
        Airflow (max)
        30,2 l/s
        Sound power level
        78 dB

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Find a spare part or an accessory

      Go to parts and accessories

      Accessories for this product

      See all accessories

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            • Within Philips range