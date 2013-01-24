Home
EasyClean

Bagless vacuum cleaner

FC8732/01
  Take the effort out of cleaning
    EasyClean Bagless vacuum cleaner

    Take the effort out of cleaning

    The Philips EasyClean bagless vacuum cleaner is designed for those people who want a thorough cleaning result at minimal effort. See all benefits

      Take the effort out of cleaning

      Extra long cord, no bag required

      • 1800W
      1800 Watt motor generating max. 300 Watt suction power

      1800 Watt motor generating max. 300 Watt suction power

      Philips vacuum cleaner with 1800 Watt motor generating max. 300 Watt suction power to ensure a perfect cleaning result.

      Super Clean Air HEPA 12 filter, 99.5% filtration

      Super Clean Air HEPA 12 filter, 99.5% filtration

      This Super Clean Air HEPA 12 filter catches at least 99.5% of all harmful microscopic vermin that causes respiratory allergies.

      Improved cyclone for longer lasting suction power

      Improved cyclone for longer lasting suction power

      This EasyClean has an improved cyclone that filters even more dust out the the air.

      Dust bucket can easily be removed and emptied

      Dust bucket can easily be removed and emptied

      The bagless vacuum cleaner has a transparent dust bucket that shows the dust removed from your floor and makes it easy to find back accidentally sucked up valuables.

      Test winning multi-nozzle for thorough & gentle cleaning

      Test winning multi-nozzle for thorough & gentle cleaning

      Superior cleaning on all floor types thanks to this consumer test winning multi-nozzle. Its wide air channel is designed for optimal airflow, providing effective cleaning even alongside walls. Its special double hinge ensures permanent contact with the floor for best cleaning results. Designed and produced in Germany by WesselWerk, this high quality nozzle has a metal soleplate with surrounding brushes that gently and thoroughly clean hard floors, crevices and carpets.

      Technical Specifications

      • Weight and dimensions

        Dimensions of product (LxWxH)
        510 x 270 x 320 mm
        Weight of product
        6 kg

      • Usability

        Carrying handle
        Top and front
        Cord length
        8 m
        Tube coupling
        Button
        Wheel type
        Plastic
        Power control
        Electronic on appliance
        Tube type
        Metal lacquered 2-piece telescopic tube
        Action radius
        10 m

      • Filtration

        Exhaust filter
        Super Clean Air HEPA 12 filter
        Filter type
        Gore-Tex HEPA 10
        Dust capacity
        2 L

      • Nozzles and accessories

        Accessories included
        • Brush
        • Crevice tool
        Accessory storage
        On tubeclip
        Standard nozzle
        All-purpose nozzle

      • Design

        Color
        Raven black

      • Performance

        Airflow (max)
        36 l/s
        Input power (IEC)
        1600 W
        Suction power (max)
        300 W
        Input power (max)
        1800 W
        Noise level (Lc IEC)
        79 dB
        Vacuum (max)
        29 kPa

