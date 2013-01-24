Home
EasyClean

Bagless vacuum cleaner

FC8740/02
    EasyClean Bagless vacuum cleaner

FC8740/02

1 Awards

Take the effort out of cleaning

The Philips EasyClean bagless vacuum cleaner is designed for those people who want a thorough cleaning result at minimal effort.

    The Philips EasyClean bagless vacuum cleaner is designed for those people who want a thorough cleaning result at minimal effort. See all benefits

      Take the effort out of cleaning

      Extra long cord, no bag required

      • 1800W
      • Parquet
      1800 Watt motor generating max. 275 Watt suction power

      1800 Watt motor generating max. 275 Watt suction power

      1800 Watt motor generating max. 275 Watt suction power to ensure a perfect cleaning result.

      Ergonomically designed ComfortControl handle

      Ergonomically designed ComfortControl handle

      This ergonomically designed handle helps to prevent strain on wrists. It offers effortless single handed manoeuvring. Enjoy easier cleaning.

      Super Clean Air HEPA 12 filter, 99.5% filtration

      Super Clean Air HEPA 12 filter, 99.5% filtration

      This Super Clean Air HEPA 12 filter catches at least 99.5% of all harmful microscopic vermin that causes respiratory allergies.

      Parquet nozzle with soft brush hairs for scratch-protection

      Parquet nozzle with soft brush hairs for scratch-protection

      No more risk of scratches thanks to this nozzle with soft brush hairs, especially designed to carefully clean your hard floors.

      TriActive nozzle with unique 3-in-1 action

      TriActive nozzle with unique 3-in-1 action

      The TriActive nozzle cleans your floor in 3 ways in one go: 1) A larger opening at the tip of the nozzle easily sucks up big bits. 2) It has maximum cleaning efficiency due to optimized airflow through the nozzle. 3) The two side brushes sweep up the dust and dirt closely alongside furniture and walls.

      Technical Specifications

      • Weight and dimensions

        Weight of product
        6 kg

      • Usability

        Tube coupling
        Button
        Cord length
        8 m
        Carrying handle
        Top and front
        Wheel type
        Rubber
        Power control
        Electronic on appliance
        Tube type
        Metal lacquered 2-piece telescopic tube
        Action radius
        10 m

      • Filtration

        Exhaust filter
        Super Clean Air HEPA 12 filter
        Filter type
        Gore-Tex HEPA 10
        Dust capacity
        2 L

      • Nozzles and accessories

        Accessories included
        • Crevice tool
        • Small nozzle
        Additional nozzle
        Parquet nozzle
        Accessory storage
        On handgrip
        Standard nozzle
        TriActive nozzle

      • Design

        Color
        Hot chocolate

      • Performance

        Input power (IEC)
        1600 W
        Airflow (max)
        36 l/s
        Suction power (max)
        275 W
        Input power (max)
        1800 W
        Noise level (Lc IEC)
        79 dB
        Vacuum (max)
        29 kPa

