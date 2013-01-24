Take the effort out of cleaning
The Philips EasyClean bagless vacuum cleaner is designed for those people who want a thorough cleaning result at minimal effort. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Take the effort out of cleaning
The Philips EasyClean bagless vacuum cleaner is designed for those people who want a thorough cleaning result at minimal effort. See all benefits
Take the effort out of cleaning
The Philips EasyClean bagless vacuum cleaner is designed for those people who want a thorough cleaning result at minimal effort. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Take the effort out of cleaning
The Philips EasyClean bagless vacuum cleaner is designed for those people who want a thorough cleaning result at minimal effort. See all benefits
1800 Watt motor generating max. 275 Watt suction power to ensure a perfect cleaning result.
This ergonomically designed handle helps to prevent strain on wrists. It offers effortless single handed manoeuvring. Enjoy easier cleaning.
This Super Clean Air HEPA 12 filter catches at least 99.5% of all harmful microscopic vermin that causes respiratory allergies.
No more risk of scratches thanks to this nozzle with soft brush hairs, especially designed to carefully clean your hard floors.
The TriActive nozzle cleans your floor in 3 ways in one go: 1) A larger opening at the tip of the nozzle easily sucks up big bits. 2) It has maximum cleaning efficiency due to optimized airflow through the nozzle. 3) The two side brushes sweep up the dust and dirt closely alongside furniture and walls.
Weight and dimensions
Usability
Filtration
Nozzles and accessories
Design
Performance
FC6018/01
CRP742/01
CRP740/01
CRP183/01
CP0195/01