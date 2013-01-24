Maximum performance, minimum sound
A clean floor makes a healthier home. The new Philips Performer Silent features advanced nozzle technology to capture dirt and fine dust thoroughly, for a healthy environment. At 68 dB, it is also our most silent vacuum cleaner ever.
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Maximum performance, minimum sound
A clean floor makes a healthier home. The new Philips Performer Silent features advanced nozzle technology to capture dirt and fine dust thoroughly, for a healthy environment. At 68 dB, it is also our most silent vacuum cleaner ever.
Maximum performance, minimum sound
A clean floor makes a healthier home. The new Philips Performer Silent features advanced nozzle technology to capture dirt and fine dust thoroughly, for a healthy environment. At 68 dB, it is also our most silent vacuum cleaner ever.
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Maximum performance, minimum sound
A clean floor makes a healthier home. The new Philips Performer Silent features advanced nozzle technology to capture dirt and fine dust thoroughly, for a healthy environment. At 68 dB, it is also our most silent vacuum cleaner ever.
This vacuum cleaner is engineered for high performance with low energy consumption. The product is rated A+ on the EU energy label, and achieves class-A on all items in the label: carpet cleaning, hard floor cleaning and dust re-emission.
Soft brush hairs on our parquet nozzle clean with care and protect your hard floors from scratches.
This vacuum cleaner is engineered for low noise, so you can vacuum anytime without disturbing anyone else in your home. The product features optimized air channels, buffers and a silent motor, so you can enjoy silent vacuuming. Certified by Quiet Mark.
With a reach of 12 meters from plug to nozzle, it keeps you cleaning longer without unplugging.
The large-capacity dust chamber handles a full 4 liters before the bag needs changing.
A dusting brush attachment is build right into the handle so it's always ready to use for furniture, flat surfaces and upholstery.
Our clean-air filter system captures 99.9% of fine dust – including pollen, pet hair and dust mites – for allergy sufferers and anyone demanding a higher level of hygiene. Certified allergy friendly by ECARF.
S-bags last up to 50% longer and maintain the full suction power of your vacuum cleaner right up to the moment it's full. One bag fits all models, with a sealing mechanism for tidy disposal.
This product is designed, tested and manufactured in Europe, so you can enjoy the highest level of quality.
Sustainability
Usability
Weight and dimensions
Filtration
Nozzles and accessories
Design
Performance