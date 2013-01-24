Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
1

Search terms

Performer Silent Vacuum cleaner with bag

FC8741
  • Maximum performance, minimum sound Maximum performance, minimum sound Maximum performance, minimum sound
    -{discount-value}

    Performer Silent Vacuum cleaner with bag

    FC8741

    Maximum performance, minimum sound

    A clean floor makes a healthier home. The new Philips Performer Silent features advanced nozzle technology to capture dirt and fine dust thoroughly, for a healthy environment. At 68 dB, it is also our most silent vacuum cleaner ever.

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Performer Silent Vacuum cleaner with bag

    Maximum performance, minimum sound

    A clean floor makes a healthier home. The new Philips Performer Silent features advanced nozzle technology to capture dirt and fine dust thoroughly, for a healthy environment. At 68 dB, it is also our most silent vacuum cleaner ever.

    Maximum performance, minimum sound

    A clean floor makes a healthier home. The new Philips Performer Silent features advanced nozzle technology to capture dirt and fine dust thoroughly, for a healthy environment. At 68 dB, it is also our most silent vacuum cleaner ever.

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Performer Silent Vacuum cleaner with bag

    Maximum performance, minimum sound

    A clean floor makes a healthier home. The new Philips Performer Silent features advanced nozzle technology to capture dirt and fine dust thoroughly, for a healthy environment. At 68 dB, it is also our most silent vacuum cleaner ever.

    Similar products

    See all Bag vacuum cleaner

      Maximum performance, minimum sound

      Picks-up and locks >99.99%* of dust and allergens

      High performance with low energy consumption

      High performance with low energy consumption

      This vacuum cleaner is engineered for high performance with low energy consumption. The product is rated A+ on the EU energy label, and achieves class-A on all items in the label: carpet cleaning, hard floor cleaning and dust re-emission.

      Parquet nozzle protects floors from scratching

      Parquet nozzle protects floors from scratching

      Soft brush hairs on our parquet nozzle clean with care and protect your hard floors from scratches.

      Vacuum anytime in silence, without disturbing anyone

      Vacuum anytime in silence, without disturbing anyone

      This vacuum cleaner is engineered for low noise, so you can vacuum anytime without disturbing anyone else in your home. The product features optimized air channels, buffers and a silent motor, so you can enjoy silent vacuuming. Certified by Quiet Mark.

      Long 12-meter reach goes further without unplugging

      Long 12-meter reach goes further without unplugging

      With a reach of 12 meters from plug to nozzle, it keeps you cleaning longer without unplugging.

      Large 4-liter capacity means fewer bag changes

      Large 4-liter capacity means fewer bag changes

      The large-capacity dust chamber handles a full 4 liters before the bag needs changing.

      Soft brush integrated into handle, always ready to use

      Soft brush integrated into handle, always ready to use

      A dusting brush attachment is build right into the handle so it's always ready to use for furniture, flat surfaces and upholstery.

      Allergy Filter captures 99.9% of all dust - ECARF certified

      Allergy Filter captures 99.9% of all dust - ECARF certified

      Our clean-air filter system captures 99.9% of fine dust – including pollen, pet hair and dust mites – for allergy sufferers and anyone demanding a higher level of hygiene. Certified allergy friendly by ECARF.

      Easy s-bags last up to 50% longer

      Easy s-bags last up to 50% longer

      S-bags last up to 50% longer and maintain the full suction power of your vacuum cleaner right up to the moment it's full. One bag fits all models, with a sealing mechanism for tidy disposal.

      Made in Europe, for quality you can trust

      Made in Europe, for quality you can trust

      This product is designed, tested and manufactured in Europe, so you can enjoy the highest level of quality.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sustainability

        User manual
        100% recycled paper
        Packaging
        &gt; 90% recycled materials

      • Usability

        Tube coupling
        SmartLock
        Carrying handle
        Top and front
        Dust full indicator
        Yes
        Action radius
        12 m
        Cord length
        9 m
        Wheel type
        Rubber
        Power control
        Electronic on appliance
        Tube type
        Metal 2-piece telescopic tube

      • Weight and dimensions

        Dimensions of product (LxWxH)
        470 x 320 x 280 mm
        Weight of product
        5.4 kg

      • Filtration

        Dust capacity
        4 L
        Dust bag type
        s-bag Ultra Long Performance
        Exhaust filter
        Allergy filter
        Motor filter
        Microfilter

      • Nozzles and accessories

        Accessories included
        • Crevice tool
        • Small nozzle
        • Integrated brush
        Additional nozzle
        Parquet nozzle
        Standard nozzle
        Multi-purpose nozzle

      • Design

        Color
        Cashmere grey

      • Performance

        Input power (IEC)
        650 W
        Sound power level
        66 dB

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          • dust pick-up on hard floors (IEC62885-2) and filtration of particles as small as 0.3 µm