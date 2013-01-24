PowerCyclone 5 technology separates dust and air in one go

PowerCyclone 5 technology maximizes airflow and performance by separating dirt from air in one go. It delivers remarkable cleaning results through highly efficient steps: 1) Air enters fast into the PowerCyclone thanks to the air inlet design. 2) The curved airpass quickly accelerates the air in the cyclonic chamber to separate the dust from the air. 3) The optimized exit blades separate dirt from the cyclone and into the dust bucket.