Performer Silent

Bagged vacuum cleaner

    A clean floor makes a healthier home. The new Philips Performer Silent features advanced nozzle technology to capture dirt and fine dust thoroughly, for a healthy environment. At 66 dB, it is also our most silent vacuum cleaner ever. See all benefits

    A clean floor makes a healthier home. The new Philips Performer Silent features advanced nozzle technology to capture dirt and fine dust thoroughly, for a healthy environment. At 66 dB, it is also our most silent vacuum cleaner ever. See all benefits

    A clean floor makes a healthier home. The new Philips Performer Silent features advanced nozzle technology to capture dirt and fine dust thoroughly, for a healthy environment. At 66 dB, it is also our most silent vacuum cleaner ever. See all benefits

    A clean floor makes a healthier home. The new Philips Performer Silent features advanced nozzle technology to capture dirt and fine dust thoroughly, for a healthy environment. At 66 dB, it is also our most silent vacuum cleaner ever. See all benefits

      Maximum Power. Minimum Sound*

      Picks up >99.99%** of dust and allergens

      • 99.9% dust pick-up
      • 750W
      • 66 dB for quiet vacuuming
      750W motor for strong suction power

      750W motor for strong suction power

      High-efficiency 750W motor promises a powerful, superior clean every time.

      99.9% dust pick-up** to deliver deep cleaning results

      99.9% dust pick-up** to deliver deep cleaning results

      TriActive Pro nozzle and high suction power ensure you can vacuum 99.9% of fine dust**.

      Vacuum anytime in silence, without disturbing anyone

      Vacuum anytime in silence, without disturbing anyone

      Engineered for low noise, so you can vacuum quietly at any time without disturbing anyone else in your home. Certified by Quiet Mark.

      Long 12-meter reach goes further without unplugging

      Long 12-meter reach goes further without unplugging

      Extra long 12-meter cable allows longer use without unplugging.

      Allergy Filter captures 99.9% of particles – ECARF certified

      Allergy Filter captures 99.9% of particles – ECARF certified

      Certified allergy filter captures 99.9% of dust particles - including pollen, pet hair and dust mites - ideal for allergy sufferers.

      Soft brush integrated into handle, always ready to use

      Soft brush integrated into handle, always ready to use

      Dusting brush tool is built into the handle so it's always ready to use on furniture, flat surfaces and upholstery.

      Easy long-lasting bags fit into large 4-liter dust chamber

      Easy long-lasting bags fit into large 4-liter dust chamber

      Large 4-liter dust chamber and long-lasting universal bags allow optimum suction power until full, plus sealed, mess-free disposal.

      TriActive Pro nozzle picks up finest dust for a deeper clean

      TriActive Pro nozzle picks up finest dust for a deeper clean

      Top-performing TriActive Pro nozzle cleans deeply on all types of floor, from wood to carpets, capturing even the finest dust.

      Parquet nozzle with soft brush hairs for scratch-protection

      Parquet nozzle with soft brush hairs for scratch-protection

      No more risk of scratches thanks to this nozzle with soft brush hairs, especially designed to carefully clean your hard floors.

      Mini Turbo brush, for easy removal of pet hair and fluff

      Mini Turbo brush, for easy removal of pet hair and fluff

      The Mini Turbo brush quickly removes hair, fluff and dust from couches, cushions and other fabrics. Ideal for pet owners.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sustainability

        User manual
        100% recycled paper
        Packaging
        &gt; 90% recycled materials

      • Weight and dimensions

        Dimensions of product (LxWxH)
        470 x 320 x 280 mm
        Weight of product
        5.4 kg

      • Usability

        Tube coupling
        SmartLock
        Carrying handle
        Top and front
        Action radius
        12 m
        Dust full indicator
        Yes
        Cord length
        9 m
        Power control
        Electronic on appliance
        Wheel type
        Rubber
        Tube type
        Metal 2-piece telescopic tube

      • Filtration

        Dust capacity
        4 L
        Dust bag type
        s-bag Ultra Long Performance
        Exhaust filter
        Allergy filter
        Motor filter
        Microfilter

      • Nozzles and accessories

        Accessories included
        • Crevice tool
        • Small nozzle
        • Integrated brush
        Additional nozzle
        • Parquet nozzle
        • Mini turbo brush
        Standard nozzle
        TriActive Pro

      • Design

        Color
        Cardinal Red

      • Performance

        Input power (max)
        750 W
        Input power (IEC)
        650 W
        Sound power level
        66 dB

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

          • of all Philips vacuum cleaners with bag.
          • *dust pick-up on hard floors (IEC62885-2) and filtration of particles as small as 0.3 µm, according to EU energy label.