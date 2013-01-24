Home
Vacuum cleaner with bag

FC8913
    -{discount-value}

    Get the job done quickly and easily with Philips HomeHero. This cleaner delivers great suction power, dust filtration, and flexible nozzles for thorough cleaning without the hassle. See all benefits

    Get the job done quickly and easily with Philips HomeHero. This cleaner delivers great suction power, dust filtration, and flexible nozzles for thorough cleaning without the hassle. See all benefits

    Get the job done quickly and easily with Philips HomeHero. This cleaner delivers great suction power, dust filtration, and flexible nozzles for thorough cleaning without the hassle. See all benefits

      No hassle cleaning

      • 1800W
      • AirflowMax technology
      • Animal

      Technical Specifications

      • Sustainability

        User manual
        100% recycled paper
        Packaging
        &gt; 90% recycled materials

      • Weight and dimensions

        Weight of product
        5.5 kg

      • Usability

        Cord length
        7 m
        Tube coupling
        Conical
        Clean Comfort cassette
        Yes
        Carrying handle
        Top and front
        Dust full indicator
        Yes
        Power control
        Electronic on appliance
        Wheel type
        Rubber
        Action radius
        10 m
        Tube type
        Metal 2-piece telescopic tube

      • Filtration

        Dust bag type
        s-bag
        Exhaust filter
        Super Clean Air HEPA 12 washable filter
        Dust capacity
        3 L
        HEPA Air Seal
        Yes

      • Nozzles and accessories

        Additional nozzle
        Mini turbo brush
        Accessory storage
        On tubeclip
        Accessories included
        Crevice tool
        Standard nozzle
        Wheeled all-purpose nozzle

      • Design

        Color
        Pistil Red

      • Performance

        Input power (IEC)
        1600 W
        Airflow (max)
        42 l/s
        Suction power (max)
        325 W
        Noise level (Lc IEC)
        79 dB
        Input power (max)
        1800 W
        Vacuum (max)
        30 kPa

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Find a spare part or an accessory

      Go to parts and accessories

      Accessories for this product

      See all accessories

