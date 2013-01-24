Live life!
Get the job done quickly and easily with Philips HomeHero. This cleaner delivers great suction power, dust filtration, and flexible nozzles for thorough cleaning without the hassle. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Live life!
Get the job done quickly and easily with Philips HomeHero. This cleaner delivers great suction power, dust filtration, and flexible nozzles for thorough cleaning without the hassle. See all benefits
Live life!
Get the job done quickly and easily with Philips HomeHero. This cleaner delivers great suction power, dust filtration, and flexible nozzles for thorough cleaning without the hassle. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Live life!
Get the job done quickly and easily with Philips HomeHero. This cleaner delivers great suction power, dust filtration, and flexible nozzles for thorough cleaning without the hassle. See all benefits
Sustainability
Weight and dimensions
Usability
Filtration
Nozzles and accessories
Design
Performance
FC6007/01
FC8027/01
FC6031/01