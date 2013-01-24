Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
1

Search terms

Performer Ultimate

Vacuum cleaner with bag

FC8955/09
3 Awards
  • Full performance.For a deep clean. Full performance.For a deep clean. Full performance.For a deep clean.
    -{discount-value}

    Performer Ultimate Vacuum cleaner with bag

    FC8955/09
    3 Awards

    Full performance.For a deep clean.

    The innovative Philips Performer Ultimate is our most advanced bag vacuum cleaner. See all benefits

    Performer Ultimate Vacuum cleaner with bag

    Full performance.For a deep clean.

    The innovative Philips Performer Ultimate is our most advanced bag vacuum cleaner. See all benefits

    Full performance.For a deep clean.

    The innovative Philips Performer Ultimate is our most advanced bag vacuum cleaner. See all benefits

    Performer Ultimate Vacuum cleaner with bag

    Full performance.For a deep clean.

    The innovative Philips Performer Ultimate is our most advanced bag vacuum cleaner. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all Bag vacuum cleaner

      Full performance.For a deep clean.

      TriActive LED technology reveals hidden dust.

      • 99.9% dust pick-up
      • 900W
      • 4L
      AirflowMax technology for continuous strong suction power

      AirflowMax technology for continuous strong suction power

      The unique AirflowMax technology keeps the suction power strong for long to use the bag to the very end. The technology is build around the optimization of three key elements: 1) Unique ribs profile inside the dust chamber to maximize airflow around the dustbag and enable the use of the entire bag surface. 2) Specially designed dust chamber capacity that allows the dustbag to fully unfold uniformly. 3) High quality, non-clogging fiber dustbag that absorbs dust without blocking the pores, thus avoiding reduction in suction power.

      TriActive LED for deep cleaning results

      TriActive LED for deep cleaning results

      The new TriActive LED nozzle reveals hidden dust thanks to its exclusive floorlight technology. Thanks to its unique rubber flap structure the brusheless nozzle delivers a tangle-free exprience for no hair winding. Thanks to its plane shape it offers a lay flat functionality that helps you reach even more areas.

      CarpetClean for efficient cleaning on soft floors

      CarpetClean for efficient cleaning on soft floors

      The CarpetClean is ideal for deep clean, this nozzle is suitable for the toughest carpet clean and delivers high dust pick up on soft floors.

      Auto on-off to deliver suction power only when you need it

      Auto on-off to deliver suction power only when you need it

      The intelligent auto on-off feature will automatically turn your vacuum cleaner on when in use and off when it is not

      Made in Europe

      Made in Europe

      The innovative Performer Ultimate is made in Europe according to Philips' high quality standards

      ErgoGrip remote control handle with built-in control buttons

      ErgoGrip remote control handle with built-in control buttons

      Thanks to the ergonomic remote control, power settings are right by your hand so you can easily switch between power settings to match the place and type of floor surface your vacuuming for more efficient cleaning. Another advantage of the remote control is that you don't have to keep reaching for the main unit so cleaning is easier than ever without compromise on maneuverability.

      On board accessories for quick and thorough cleaning

      On board accessories for quick and thorough cleaning

      The On board accessories inlcudes : - A crevice tool that fits in tighter spots and works well along the edge of baseboards and in hard-to-reach spots, such as vents. - An upholstery tool thatl has a small, flat head and powerful suction, this attachment works well on fabric surfaces.

      Intuitive digital display to get the best performance

      Intuitive digital display to get the best performance

      The intuitive digital display shows relevant information, enabling you to get the best performance out of your vacuum cleaner: - 4 cleaning settings - Dust Bag Full Indicator - Auto on-off Indicator

      Soft brush integrated into handle, always ready to use

      Soft brush integrated into handle, always ready to use

      A dusting brush attachment is built right into the handle so it’s always ready to use for furniture, flat surfaces and upholstery.

      Allergy filter retains &gt;99.9% particles, ECARF certified

      Allergy filter retains >99.9% particles, ECARF certified

      This vacuum cleaner is certified as Allergy friendly by the European Centre for Allergy Research Foundation. The exhaust air is purified up to 99,95% of allergens from; cat & dog hairs, dust mites or pollen to support an allergy friendly home environment.

      s-bag Ultra Long Performance captures even more fine dust

      s-bag Ultra Long Performance captures even more fine dust

      s-bag® Ultra Long Performance has been developed to provide optimum cleaning performance from your vacuum cleaner. This dust bag provides your cleaner with extreme suction power during the entire lifetime of the bag.

      30% recycled plastics

      30% recycled plastics

      This vacuum cleaner is made using 30% recycled plastics. At Philips, we aim to deliver meaningful innovation by using our planet’s limited resources in a sustainable way.

      99.9% dust pick-up* to deliver high cleaning

      99.9% dust pick-up* to deliver high cleaning

      You can vacuum 99.9% of fine dust thanks to powerful suction and high performance nozzles.

      900W motor for strong suction power

      900W motor for strong suction power

      Our highly efficient motor generates powerful suction and uses less energy for a thorough clean every time.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sustainability

        User manual
        100% recycled paper
        Packaging
        &gt; 75% recycled materials

      • Weight and dimensions

        Dimensions of product (LxWxH)
        475 x 300 x 280 mm
        Weight of product
        6.2 kg

      • Usability

        Carrying handle
        Front
        Tube coupling
        SmartLock
        Action radius
        11 m
        Wheel type
        Rubber
        Power control
        Remote control
        Tube type
        Aluminium 2-P telescopic tube
        Digital Dustbag full indicator
        Yes

      • Filtration

        Dust capacity
        4 L
        Dust bag type
        s-bag Ultra Long Performance
        Exhaust filter
        Allergy filter

      • Nozzles and accessories

        Accessories included
        • Crevice tool
        • Integrated brush
        • Small brush
        Additional nozzle
        Carpet Clean nozzle
        Extra accessories
        ErgoGrip remote control
        Standard nozzle
        TriActive LED nozzle

      • Design

        Color
        Silver titanium

      • Performance

        Vacuum (max)
        15 kPa
        Input power (IEC)
        750 W
        Input power (max)
        900 W
        Airflow (max)
        35 l/s
        Sound power level
        75 dB
        Suction power (max)
        220 W

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          • 99.9% dust pick-up on hard floors with crevices (IEC62885-2).