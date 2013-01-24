Full performance for a deep clean
The innovative Philips Performer Ultimate is our most advanced bag vacuum cleaner. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Full performance for a deep clean
The innovative Philips Performer Ultimate is our most advanced bag vacuum cleaner. See all benefits
Full performance for a deep clean
The innovative Philips Performer Ultimate is our most advanced bag vacuum cleaner. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Full performance for a deep clean
The innovative Philips Performer Ultimate is our most advanced bag vacuum cleaner. See all benefits
The intuitive digital display shows relevant information, enabling you to get the best performance out of your vacuum cleaner: - 4 cleaning settings - Dust Bag Full Indicator - Auto on-off Indicator
The On board accessories inlcudes : - A crevice tool that fits in tighter spots and works well along the edge of baseboards and in hard-to-reach spots, such as vents. - An upholstery tool thatl has a small, flat head and powerful suction, this attachment works well on fabric surfaces.
Thanks to the ergonomic remote control, power settings are right by your hand so you can easily switch between power settings to match the place and type of floor surface your vacuuming for more efficient cleaning. Another advantage of the remote control is that you don't have to keep reaching for the main unit so cleaning is easier than ever without compromise on maneuverability.
A dusting brush attachment is built right into the handle so it’s always ready to use for furniture, flat surfaces and upholstery.
This vacuum cleaner is certified as Allergy friendly by the European Centre for Allergy Research Foundation. The exhaust air is purified up to 99,95% of allergens from; cat & dog hairs, dust mites or pollen to support an allergy friendly home environment.
s-bag® Ultra Long Performance has been developed to provide optimum cleaning performance from your vacuum cleaner. This dust bag provides your cleaner with extreme suction power during the entire lifetime of the bag.
The unique AirflowMax technology keeps the suction power strong for long to use the bag to the very end. The technology is build around the optimization of three key elements: 1) Unique ribs profile inside the dust chamber to maximize airflow around the dustbag and enable the use of the entire bag surface. 2) Specially designed dust chamber capacity that allows the dustbag to fully unfold uniformly. 3) High quality, non-clogging fiber dustbag that absorbs dust without blocking the pores, thus avoiding reduction in suction power.
The intelligent auto on-off feature will automatically turn your vacuum cleaner on when in use and off when it is not
The CarpetClean is ideal for deep clean, this nozzle is suitable for the toughest carpet clean and delivers high dust pick up on soft floors.
The new TriActive LED nozzle reveals hidden dust thanks to its exclusive floorlight technology. Thanks to its unique rubber flap structure the brusheless nozzle delivers a tangle-free exprience for no hair winding. Thanks to its plane shape it offers a lay flat functionality that helps you reach even more areas.
The innovative Performer Ultimate is made in Europe according to Philips' high quality standards
This vacuum cleaner is made using 30% recycled plastics. At Philips, we aim to deliver meaningful innovation by using our planet’s limited resources in a sustainable way.
You can vacuum 99.9% of fine dust thanks to powerful suction and high performance nozzles.
Our highly efficient motor generates powerful suction and uses less energy for a thorough clean every time.
Sustainability
Weight and dimensions
Usability
Filtration
Nozzles and accessories
Design
Performance