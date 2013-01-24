Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
1

Search terms

Jewel

Vacuum cleaner with bag

FC9062/01
1 Awards
  • Beautiful results in a blink of an eye Beautiful results in a blink of an eye Beautiful results in a blink of an eye
    -{discount-value}

    Jewel Vacuum cleaner with bag

    FC9062/01
    1 Awards

    Beautiful results in a blink of an eye

    The Jewel vacuum cleaner range is ideal for those who want beautiful results fast. The Jewel vacuum cleaner has a lightweight, compact, trendy design. See all benefits

    Jewel Vacuum cleaner with bag

    Beautiful results in a blink of an eye

    The Jewel vacuum cleaner range is ideal for those who want beautiful results fast. The Jewel vacuum cleaner has a lightweight, compact, trendy design. See all benefits

    Beautiful results in a blink of an eye

    The Jewel vacuum cleaner range is ideal for those who want beautiful results fast. The Jewel vacuum cleaner has a lightweight, compact, trendy design. See all benefits

    Jewel Vacuum cleaner with bag

    Beautiful results in a blink of an eye

    The Jewel vacuum cleaner range is ideal for those who want beautiful results fast. The Jewel vacuum cleaner has a lightweight, compact, trendy design. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all Bag vacuum cleaner

      Beautiful results in a blink of an eye

      High suction power ensures quick dust removal

      • 2000W
      • 450W suction power
      • HEPA 12 filter
      2000 Watt motor generating max. 450 Watt suction power

      2000 Watt motor generating max. 450 Watt suction power

      Highly efficient 2000 Watt motor generates max. 450 Watt suction power for perfect cleaning results.

      Active fragrance control dispenses a pleasant smell

      Active fragrance control dispenses a pleasant smell

      To give a special fresh clean smell, each Jewel comes with a fully integrated and adjustable active fragrance control. Scent granules are available in blossom scent (FC8025) and lemon scent (FC8026).

      Technical Specifications

      • Weight and dimensions

        Weight of product
        5.7 kg

      • Usability

        Tube coupling
        Button
        Cord length
        7 m
        Clean Comfort cassette
        Yes
        Dust full indicator
        Yes
        Active Fragrance Control
        Yes
        Wheel type
        Rubber
        Power control
        Electronic on appliance
        Tube type
        Metal lacquered 2-piece telescopic tube
        Action radius
        10 m

      • Filtration

        Dust bag type
        s-bag
        Exhaust filter
        Super Clean Air HEPA 12 filter
        Dust capacity
        3 L

      • Nozzles and accessories

        Accessories included
        • Brush
        • Crevice tool
        Accessory storage
        On handgrip
        Standard nozzle
        All-purpose nozzle

      • Design

        Color
        Raven black

      • Performance

        Airflow (max)
        43 l/s
        Input power (IEC)
        1800 W
        Suction power (max)
        450 W
        Input power (max)
        1800 W
        Noise level (Lc IEC)
        76 dB
        Vacuum (max)
        32 kPa

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Find a spare part or an accessory

      Go to parts and accessories

      Accessories for this product

      See all accessories

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products