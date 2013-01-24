Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
1

Search terms

Jewel

Vacuum cleaner with bag

FC9071/01
1 Awards
  • Beautiful results in a blink of an eye Beautiful results in a blink of an eye Beautiful results in a blink of an eye
    -{discount-value}

    Jewel Vacuum cleaner with bag

    FC9071/01
    1 Awards

    Beautiful results in a blink of an eye

    The Jewel vacuum cleaner range with bag is ideal for those who want beautiful results fast. It comes with the patented TriActive nozzle that gives you three cleaning actions in one stroke. See all benefits

    Jewel Vacuum cleaner with bag

    Beautiful results in a blink of an eye

    The Jewel vacuum cleaner range with bag is ideal for those who want beautiful results fast. It comes with the patented TriActive nozzle that gives you three cleaning actions in one stroke. See all benefits

    Beautiful results in a blink of an eye

    The Jewel vacuum cleaner range with bag is ideal for those who want beautiful results fast. It comes with the patented TriActive nozzle that gives you three cleaning actions in one stroke. See all benefits

    Jewel Vacuum cleaner with bag

    Beautiful results in a blink of an eye

    The Jewel vacuum cleaner range with bag is ideal for those who want beautiful results fast. It comes with the patented TriActive nozzle that gives you three cleaning actions in one stroke. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all Bag vacuum cleaner

      Beautiful results in a blink of an eye

      TriActive nozzle with unique 3-in-1 action

      • 2000W
      • HEPA 13 filter
      • 3L
      2000 Watt motor generating max. 450 Watt suction power

      2000 Watt motor generating max. 450 Watt suction power

      Highly efficient 2000 Watt motor generates max. 450 Watt suction power for perfect cleaning results.

      HEPA AirSeal plus HEPA 13 filter

      HEPA AirSeal plus HEPA 13 filter

      This Philips vacuum cleaner has been designed in such a way that all the air taken in is passed through the washable HEPA 13 filter (99.95% filtration) before it is exhausted. No escape is possible.

      TriActive nozzle with unique 3-in-1 action

      TriActive nozzle with unique 3-in-1 action

      The TriActive nozzle cleans your floor in 3 ways in one go: 1) A larger opening at the tip of the nozzle easily sucks up big bits. 2) It has maximum cleaning efficiency due to optimized airflow through the nozzle. 3) The two side brushes sweep up the dust and dirt closely alongside furniture and walls.

      Technical Specifications

      • Weight and dimensions

        Weight of product
        5.7 kg

      • Usability

        Clean Comfort cassette
        Yes
        Tube coupling
        Button
        Carrying handle
        Front
        Cord length
        7 m
        Dust full indicator
        Yes
        Power control
        Electronic on appliance
        Wheel type
        Plastic
        Tube type
        Metal lacquered 2-piece telescopic tube
        Action radius
        10 m

      • Filtration

        Dust bag type
        s-bag
        Exhaust filter
        Ultra Clean Air HEPA 13 filter
        HEPA Air Seal
        Yes
        Dust capacity
        3 L

      • Nozzles and accessories

        Accessories included
        • Crevice tool
        • Small nozzle
        Standard nozzle
        TriActive nozzle

      • Design

        Color
        Blue bonnet

      • Performance

        Input power (IEC)
        1800 W
        Airflow (max)
        43 l/s
        Suction power (max)
        450 W
        Input power (max)
        2000 W
        Noise level (Lc IEC)
        76 dB
        Vacuum (max)
        32 kPa

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Find a spare part or an accessory

      Go to parts and accessories

      Accessories for this product

      See all accessories

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products