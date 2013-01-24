Home
StudioPower

Vacuum cleaner with bag

FC9083/01
  The great little performer
    StudioPower Vacuum cleaner with bag

    The great little performer

    The StudioPower from Philips combines the performance of a big vacuum cleaner with the compactness of a small one. Its big power, small size, 2 handles, and large reach offer great flexibility, so you can quickly move through your home. See all benefits

      The great little performer

      Big in power, compact in size

      • 2000W
      • AirflowMax technology
      • Parquet
      TriActive nozzle with unique 3-in-1 action

      TriActive nozzle with unique 3-in-1 action

      The TriActive nozzle cleans your floor in 3 ways in one go: 1) A larger opening at the tip of the nozzle easily sucks up big bits. 2) It has maximum cleaning efficiency due to optimized airflow through the nozzle. 3) The two side brushes sweep up the dust and dirt closely alongside furniture and walls.

      Technical Specifications

      • Weight and dimensions

        Dimensions of product (LxWxH)
        450 x 240 x 240 mm
        Weight of product
        6 kg

      • Usability

        Cord length
        8 m
        Tube coupling
        Button
        Clean Comfort cassette
        Yes
        Carrying handle
        Top and front
        Dust full indicator
        Yes
        Power control
        Electronic on appliance
        Wheel type
        Rubber
        Action radius
        11 m
        Tube type
        Metal 2-piece telescopic tube

      • Filtration

        Dust bag type
        s-bag
        Exhaust filter
        Ultra Clean Air HEPA 13 washable filter
        Dust capacity
        3 L
        HEPA Air Seal
        Yes

      • Nozzles and accessories

        Additional nozzle
        Parquet nozzle
        Accessory storage
        On handgrip
        Accessories included
        Crevice tool
        Standard nozzle
        TriActive nozzle

      • Design

        Color
        Pistel red

      • Performance

        Input power (IEC)
        1800 W
        Airflow (max)
        40 l/s
        Suction power (max)
        400 W
        Noise level (Lc IEC)
        78 dB
        Input power (max)
        2000 W
        Vacuum (max)
        30 kPa

