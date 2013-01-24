Home
Performer

Vacuum cleaner with bag

FC9179/01
    The highest suction power ever, resulting in effortless cleaning: this is what the Philips Performer is all about. The new highly efficient HD motor uses up to 35% less energy, while keeping the excellent suction power.

      Greener every day

      Save 35% energy with highly efficient HD motor*

      • 1250W
      • 375W suction power
      • HEPA 13 washable filter
      New 1250 Watt HD motor generates max. 375 Watt suction power

      New 1250 Watt HD motor generates max. 375 Watt suction power

      Highly efficient 1250 Watt HD (High Density) motor generates 375 Watt max. suction power, which means that you use 35% less energy without giving in on the cleaning result.

      Fingertip controls in the handle

      Fingertip controls in the handle

      Via the buttons in the handle you can easily operate your vacuum cleaner - without bending!

      HEPA AirSeal plus HEPA 13 filter

      HEPA AirSeal plus HEPA 13 filter

      This Philips vacuum cleaner has been designed in such a way that all the air taken in is passed through the washable HEPA 13 filter (99.95% filtration) before it is exhausted. No escape is possible.

      ECARF Seal of Quality for trusted results

      ECARF Seal of Quality for trusted results

      This ECARF certified vacuum cleaner guarantees with 99.95% certainty that almost all the air in the room will be filtered along with the normal vacuum action. This removes almost all allergens from carpets, furniture, and other spaces in your house.

      TriActive nozzle with unique 3-in-1 action

      TriActive nozzle with unique 3-in-1 action

      The TriActive nozzle cleans your floor in 3 ways in one go: 1) A larger opening at the tip of the nozzle easily sucks up big bits. 2) It has maximum cleaning efficiency due to optimized airflow through the nozzle. 3) The two side brushes sweep up the dust and dirt closely alongside furniture and walls.

      At least 60% of plastics is sustainable

      At least 60% of plastics are produced from bio based or reclycled material. Biobased means that the plastic is made out of non-eatable organic materials instead of scarce resources like oil.

      Technical Specifications

      • Weight and dimensions

        Dimensions of product (LxWxH)
        500 x 320 x 280 mm
        Weight of product
        6.5 kg

      • Usability

        Clean Comfort cassette
        Yes
        Tube coupling
        Button
        Carrying handle
        Top and front
        Cord length
        7 m
        Dust full indicator
        Yes
        Wheel type
        Rubber
        Power control
        Electronic on handgrip
        Tube type
        Metal lacquered 2-piece telescopic tube
        Action radius
        12 m

      • Filtration

        Dust bag type
        s-bag
        Exhaust filter
        Ultra Clean Air HEPA 13 washable filter
        Dust capacity
        • 4 L
        • 5 L
        HEPA Air Seal
        Yes

      • Nozzles and accessories

        Accessories included
        • Crevice tool
        • Small nozzle
        Accessory storage
        On handgrip
        Standard nozzle
        TriActive nozzle

      • Design

        Color
        Greige

      • Performance

        Input power (IEC)
        1250 W
        Airflow (max)
        39 l/s
        Suction power (max)
        375 W
        Noise level (Lc IEC)
        76 dB
        Input power (max)
        1250 W
        Vacuum (max)
        28 kPa

            • Compared to 2000 Watt Philips vacuum cleaner; Philips internal measurement, 2008.