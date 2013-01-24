Home
PerformerPro

Vacuum cleaner with bag

FC9197/91
    PerformerPro Vacuum cleaner with bag

    FC9197/91
      Full performance

      Less energy consumption

      • 5L
      Allergy friendly quality tested by ECARF

      Allergy friendly quality tested by ECARF

      This vacuum cleaner with HEPA 13 filtration is certified as Allergy friendly by the European Centre for Allergy Research Foundation. The HEPA 13 filter purifies the exhaust air up to 99,95% of allergens from; cat & dog hairs, dust mites or pollen to support an allergy friendly home environment.

      HEPA13 with HEPA AirSeal retains more than 99% of dust

      HEPA13 with HEPA AirSeal retains more than 99% of dust

      HEPA13 filter and AirSeal capture even the finest dust before the air is blown out for a dust-free environment and clean, alergen free air. The exhaust air is even cleaner than the air in the room.

      s-bag Ultra Long Performance captures even more fine dust

      s-bag Ultra Long Performance captures even more fine dust

      Maintain high cleaning performance for longer, thanks to the XXL 5 liter s-bag Ultra Long Performance. Made of premium, multilayer, non-clogging material, the s-bag Ultra Long Performance guarantees excellent suction power and filtration, lasting up to 80% longer than the standard bag.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sustainability

        User manual
        100% recycled paper
        Packaging
        &gt; 90% recycled materials

      • Usability

        Carrying handle
        Top and front
        Cord length
        8 m
        Tube coupling
        SmartLock
        Wheel type
        Rubber
        Power control
        Electronic on appliance
        Tube type
        Metal 2-piece telescopic tube
        Action radius
        11 m

      • Weight and dimensions

        Dimensions of product (LxWxH)
        500 x 310 x 300 mm
        Weight of product
        5 kg

      • Filtration

        Dust bag type
        s-bag Ultra Long Performance
        Dust capacity
        5 L

      • Nozzles and accessories

        Accessories included
        • Crevice tool
        • 2-in-1 brush/small nozzle
        Additional nozzle
        Hard floor nozzle
        Accessory storage
        On tubeclip
        Standard nozzle
        TriActiveMax nozzle

      • Performance

        Vacuum (max)
        16,3 kPa
        Input power (IEC)
        650 W
        Airflow (max)
        30,2 l/s
        Sound power level
        78 dB

