ErgoFit

Bagless vacuum cleaner

FC9256/01
  Maximum comfort, minimum effort
    ErgoFit Bagless vacuum cleaner

    Maximum comfort, minimum effort

    Feel the relief of a better posture! This Philips vacuum cleaner results in significantly less bending while cleaning and brings you more comfort See all benefits

      Maximum comfort, minimum effort

      Enjoy a better posture with up to 70% less bending

      • RemoteControl
      Fingertip controls in the handle

      Fingertip controls in the handle

      Via the buttons in the handle you can easily operate your vacuum cleaner - without bending!

      2000 Watt motor generating max. 375 Watt suction power

      2000 Watt motor generating max. 375 Watt suction power

      Very efficient 2000 Watt motor, generating a suction power of max. 375 Watt.

      Hygienic semi-automatic filter-cleaning system

      Hygienic semi-automatic filter-cleaning system

      Effortlessly maintain optimal suction power by unclogging the filter without touching the dust.

      Exceptionally silent bagless - only 76 dB

      Exceptionally silent bagless - only 76 dB

      The soundlevel of this product is very low within its category.

      Technical Specifications

      • Weight and dimensions

        Weight of product
        7.5 kg

      • Usability

        Tube coupling
        Button
        Carrying handle
        Top and front
        Action radius
        11 m
        Cord length
        8 m
        Wheel type
        Rubber
        Power control
        Electronic on handgrip
        Handgrip
        PostureProtect handle
        Tube type
        Metal lacquered 2-piece telescopic tube

      • Filtration

        Dust capacity
        1.5 L
        Filter cleaning system
        Manual rattle system
        HEPA AirSeal
        Yes
        Exhaust filter
        Ultra Clean Air HEPA 13 washable filter
        Filter type
        Gore-Tex HEPA 10

      • Nozzles and accessories

        Accessories included
        • Crevice tool
        • Small nozzle
        Accessory storage
        On handgrip
        Standard nozzle
        TriActive nozzle

      • Design

        Color
        Icy white

      • Performance

        Input power (max)
        2000 W
        Input power (IEC)
        1800 W
        Noise level (Lc IEC)
        76 dB
        Vacuum (max)
        33 kPa
        Airflow (max)
        37 l/s
        Suction power (max)
        375 W

