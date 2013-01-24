Home
SilentStar

Vacuum cleaner with bag

FC9302/02
  • The power of silence The power of silence The power of silence
      The power of silence

      Tough on dust, gentle on your ears

      • Eco
      • SilentSeal nozzle
      • HEPA 13 washable filter
      Optimal performance & low noise due to the SilentSeal nozzle

      The SilentSeal nozzle contributes to an optimal performance in both low noise and dust and fluff pick up. It is optimally sealed for efficient airflow resulting in best cleaning performance - made by WesselWerk.

      Aerodynamic air channel reduces noise to a quiet 70 dB

      The air channel has been finetuned to make sure the air slides a smooth way out that minimizes noise creation. Additionally a special motor suspension reduces vibrations.

      1250 Watt HD motor delivering 2000 Watt performance*

      Highly efficient 1250 Watt HD (High Density) motor generates max. 400 Watt suction power, which means that it uses 30% less energy with the same cleaning result as a 2000 Watt appliance.*

      HEPA AirSeal plus HEPA 13 filter

      This Philips vacuum cleaner has been designed in such a way that all the air taken in is passed through the washable HEPA 13 filter (99.95% filtration) before it is exhausted. No escape is possible.

      Two comfortable carrying handles for extra convenience

      This vacuum cleaner has not one, but two carrying handles. When it is on its wheels, there is a handle on top which enables you to easily move the cleaner around with very little bending. The second handle on the front side of the appliance enables you to comfortably carry it around in an upright position.

      ECARF Seal of Quality for trusted results

      This ECARF certified vacuum cleaner guarantees with 99.95% certainty that almost all the air in the room will be filtered along with the normal vacuum action. This removes almost all allergens from carpets, furniture, and other spaces in your house.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sustainability

        User manual
        100% recycled paper
        Packaging
        &gt; 90% recycled materials

      • Weight and dimensions

        Dimensions of product (LxWxH)
        500 x 290 x 250 mm
        Weight of product
        6.8 kg

      • Usability

        Clean Comfort cassette
        Yes
        Carrying handle
        Top and front
        Cord length
        8 m
        Tube coupling
        Easy release
        Dust full indicator
        Yes
        Power control
        Electronic on appliance
        Wheel type
        Rubber
        Action radius
        11 m
        Tube type
        Metal 2-piece telescopic tube

      • Filtration

        Dust bag type
        s-bag Green
        Exhaust filter
        Ultra Clean Air HEPA 13 washable filter
        Dust capacity
        3.5 L
        HEPA Air Seal
        Yes

      • Nozzles and accessories

        Accessories included
        • Brush
        • Crevice tool
        • Small nozzle
        Accessory storage
        On handgrip
        Standard nozzle
        Low noise SilentSeal nozzle

      • Design

        Color
        Star blue

      • Performance

        Input power (IEC)
        1250 W
        Airflow (max)
        42 l/s
        Suction power (max)
        400 W
        Input power (max)
        1250 W
        Noise level (Lc IEC)
        70 dB
        Vacuum (max)
        32 kPa

          • Philips internal measurement; 2010.