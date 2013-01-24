Home
SilentStar

    Enjoy a relaxing, undisturbed home life with Philips SilentStar vacuum cleaner. With its unique SilentSeal nozzle, this vacuum cleaner delivers powerful cleaning performance with minimal noise. See all benefits

      The power of silence

      Tough on dust, gentle on your ears

      • Eco
      • SilentSeal nozzle
      • HEPA 13 washable filter
      • Parquet

      Technical Specifications

      • Sustainability

        User manual
        100% recycled paper
        Packaging
        &gt; 90% recycled materials

      • Weight and dimensions

        Dimensions of product (LxWxH)
        500 x 290 x 250 mm
        Weight of product
        6.8 kg

      • Usability

        Clean Comfort cassette
        Yes
        Tube coupling
        Button
        Cord length
        8 m
        Carrying handle
        Top and front
        Dust full indicator
        Yes
        Wheel type
        Rubber
        Power control
        Electronic on appliance
        Tube type
        Metal 2-piece telescopic tube
        Action radius
        11 m

      • Filtration

        Dust bag type
        s-bag
        Exhaust filter
        Ultra Clean Air HEPA 13 washable filter
        Dust capacity
        3.5 L
        HEPA Air Seal
        Yes

      • Nozzles and accessories

        Accessories included
        • Brush
        • Crevice tool
        • Small nozzle
        Additional nozzle
        Parquet nozzle
        Accessory storage
        On handgrip
        Standard nozzle
        Low noise SilentSeal nozzle

      • Design

        Color
        Dark aubergine

      • Performance

        Input power (IEC)
        1250 W
        Airflow (max)
        42 l/s
        Suction power (max)
        400 W
        Noise level (Lc IEC)
        70 dB
        Input power (max)
        1250 W
        Vacuum (max)
        32 kPa

