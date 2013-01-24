The power of silence
Enjoy a relaxing, undisturbed home life with Philips SilentStar vacuum cleaner. With its unique SilentSeal nozzle, this vacuum cleaner delivers powerful cleaning performance with minimal noise. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
The power of silence
Enjoy a relaxing, undisturbed home life with Philips SilentStar vacuum cleaner. With its unique SilentSeal nozzle, this vacuum cleaner delivers powerful cleaning performance with minimal noise. See all benefits
The power of silence
Enjoy a relaxing, undisturbed home life with Philips SilentStar vacuum cleaner. With its unique SilentSeal nozzle, this vacuum cleaner delivers powerful cleaning performance with minimal noise. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
The power of silence
Enjoy a relaxing, undisturbed home life with Philips SilentStar vacuum cleaner. With its unique SilentSeal nozzle, this vacuum cleaner delivers powerful cleaning performance with minimal noise. See all benefits
Sustainability
Weight and dimensions
Usability
Filtration
Nozzles and accessories
Design
Performance
FC8038/01
FC8031/00
FC8030/00
FC8023/04
FC8021/05
FC8021/03
CRP190/01
CRP185/01
CRP183/01
FC8019/01
FC8022/04
FC8027/01