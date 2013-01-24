Home
PowerPro Compact

Bagless vacuum cleaner

FC9321/09
  Full performance
    -{discount-value}

    PowerPro Compact Bagless vacuum cleaner

    FC9321/09
      Full performance

      Less energy consumption

      • PowerCyclone 4 technology
      • Hard floors nozzle
      PowerCyclone 4 technology separates dust and air in one go

      PowerCyclone 4 technology maximizes airflow and performance by separating dirt from air in one go. It delivers remarkable cleaning results through highly efficient steps: 1) Air enters fast into the PowerCyclone thanks to the straight and smooth air inlet. 2) The curved airpass quickly accelerates the air upwards in the cyclonic chamber to separate the dust from the air.

      Nozzle for optimal cleaning on all hard floors

      The Hard floors nozzle ensures optimal cleaning on all hard floors, especially on parquet and tiles. 1) The special soft brush hairs protect the floors against scratches. 2) The soft bristles pattern ensures optimal dust collection on all hard floors. 3) The nozzle is lightweight and equipped with wheels for great maneuverability on all floors.

      Advanced dust container design for easy to emptying

      The dust container is perfectly designed to dispose dust without creating a dust cloud. Thanks to its unique shape and smooth surface, dust is collected at one side of the container and evenly glides into the dust bin.

      Reach all corners thanks to the extra long ergonomic grip

      This ergonomically shaped grip is convenient in use. Its extra long design gives you farther reach, so you can easily clean hard to reach places.

      EPA10 filter system with AirSeal for healthy air

      EPA10 filter and AirSeal capture the finest dust before the air is blown out for a dust-free environment and clean, healthy air.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sustainability

        User manual
        100% recycled paper
        Packaging
        &gt; 90% recycled materials

      • Weight and dimensions

        Dimensions of product (LxWxH)
        406 x 285 x 238 mm
        Weight of product
        4.5 kg

      • Usability

        Carrying handle
        Front
        Cord length
        5 m
        Tube coupling
        Conical
        Wheel type
        Plastic
        Action radius
        8 m
        Tube type
        Metal 2-piece telescopic tube

      • Filtration

        Exhaust filter
        Sponge
        Dust capacity
        1.5 L
        Motor filter
        EPA 10 washable filter

      • Nozzles and accessories

        Additional nozzle
        Hard floor nozzle
        Accessories included
        • Crevice tool
        • Small nozzle
        Standard nozzle
        Hard floors nozzle

      • Design

        Color
        Bright blue

      • Performance

        Input power (IEC)
        750 W
        Vacuum (max)
        17,4 kPa
        Annual energy consumption
        26.5 kW·h
        Airflow (max)
        28,4 l/s
        Sound power level
        79 dB

