PowerPro Compact

Bagless vacuum cleaner

FC9334/09
2 Awards
    With the Philips Bagless Vacuum 3000 Series, compact design meets king-size performance. Enjoy thorough cleaning throughout your home thanks to PowerCyclone 5 technology and our TriActive nozzle which features 3 cleaning actions in one. See all benefits

      Hygienic emptying with one-hand

      • 900 W
      • PowerCyclone 5
      • Allergy H13 filter
      • Turbo brush
      900W motor for high suction power

      900W motor for high suction power

      High-efficiency 900W motor delivers high suction power for thorough cleaning results.

      99.9% dust pick-up* to deliver high cleaning performance

      99.9% dust pick-up* to deliver high cleaning performance

      TriActive nozzle and high suction power ensure you can vacuum 99.9% of fine dust*.

      PowerCyclone 5 keeps strong suction power for longer

      PowerCyclone 5 keeps strong suction power for longer

      PowerCyclone 5 technology accelerates the air flow in the cylindrical chamber to separate dust from the air and maintain high performance and strong suction power for longer.

      TriActive nozzle for 3-way thorough cleaning action

      TriActive nozzle for 3-way thorough cleaning action

      TriActive nozzle utilizes 3 cleaning actions in one go. The specially designed soleplate removes dust from deep within carpets, while the large front opening sucks up big bits. Air channels and brushes on both sides of the nozzle pick up any dust and dirt alongside walls or furniture.

      Dust container designed for hygienic emptying with one hand

      Dust container designed for hygienic emptying with one hand

      Easy-to-empty dust container is designed for hygienic disposal with one hand, to help minimize dust cloud.

      Compact and lightweight for easy carrying

      Compact and lightweight for easy carrying

      Compact and lightweight design ensure both storing and carrying the vacuum is easy.

      Soft brush integrated into handle, always ready to use

      Soft brush integrated into handle, always ready to use

      Dusting brush tool is built into the handle so it's always ready to use on furniture, flat surfaces and upholstery.

      Allergy H13 filter system captures &gt;99.9% of fine dust

      Allergy H13 filter system captures >99.9% of fine dust

      The fully-sealed filtration system captures >99.9% of fine dust particles - including pollen, pet hair and dust mites - for allergy sufferers and anyone demanding a higher level of hygiene. Filtration level is equivalent to HEPA 13**.

      ActiveLock couplings easily adjust to every task

      ActiveLock couplings easily adjust to every task

      ActiveLock couplings allow attachments to easily fit to the telescopic tube with a simple snap.

      Turbo Brush, perfect for (pet) hair and fluff cleaning

      Turbo Brush, perfect for (pet) hair and fluff cleaning

      The rotating Turbo brush is designed for optimal cleaning of pet hair and fluff, opening up carpet fibers for a deeper clean.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sustainability

        User manual
        100% recycled paper
        Packaging
        &gt; 90% recycled materials

      • Usability

        Carrying handle
        Front
        Action radius
        9 m
        Cord length
        6 m
        Wheel type
        Rubber
        Tube type
        Metal 2-piece telescopic tube

      • Weight and dimensions

        Dimensions of product (LxWxH)
        410 x 281 x 247 mm
        Dimensions of packaging (LxWxH)
        525 x 320 x 315 mm

      • Filtration

        Dust capacity
        1.5 L
        Filtration level
        HEPA13 level**
        Exhaust filter
        Allergy H13 filter
        Motor filter
        Washable filter

      • Nozzles and accessories

        Accessories included
        • Crevice tool
        • Integrated brush
        Additional nozzle
        • Hard floor nozzle
        • Turbo brush
        Accessory storage
        On tubeclip
        Standard nozzle
        TriActive nozzle

      • Accessories

        Filter replacement kit
        FC8010/02

      • Design

        Color
        Opal green

      • Performance

        Vacuum (max)
        16.8 kPa
        Input power (max)
        900 W
        Input power (IEC)
        750 W
        Airflow (max)
        27.8 l/s
        Sound power level
        76 dB

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

          • 99.9% dust pick-up on hard floors with crevices (IEC62885-2).
          • *Filtration levels are tested according EN60312-1-2017 and are equivalent to HEPA 13.