Higher suction power* with PowerCyclone 5
With the Philips Bagless Vacuum 3000 Series, compact design meets king-size performance. Enjoy thorough cleaning throughout your home thanks to PowerCyclone 5 technology and our MultiClean nozzle.. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Higher suction power* with PowerCyclone 5
With the Philips Bagless Vacuum 3000 Series, compact design meets king-size performance. Enjoy thorough cleaning throughout your home thanks to PowerCyclone 5 technology and our MultiClean nozzle.. See all benefits
Higher suction power* with PowerCyclone 5
With the Philips Bagless Vacuum 3000 Series, compact design meets king-size performance. Enjoy thorough cleaning throughout your home thanks to PowerCyclone 5 technology and our MultiClean nozzle.. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Higher suction power* with PowerCyclone 5
With the Philips Bagless Vacuum 3000 Series, compact design meets king-size performance. Enjoy thorough cleaning throughout your home thanks to PowerCyclone 5 technology and our MultiClean nozzle.. See all benefits
Durable 1800W motor generates up to 360W of high suction power for thorough cleaning results.
PowerCyclone 5 technology accelerates the air flow in the cylindrical chamber to separate dust from the air and maintain high performance and strong suction power for longer.
MultiClean nozzle is designed to seal closely to the floor to ensure thorough cleaning across all floor types.
Easy-to-empty dust container is designed for hygienic disposal with one hand, to help minimize dust cloud.
Compact and lightweight design ensure both storing and carrying the vacuum is easy.
Dusting brush tool is built into the handle so it's always ready to use on furniture, flat surfaces and upholstery.
The fully-sealed filtration system captures >99.9% of fine dust particles - including pollen, pet hair and dust mites - for allergy sufferers and anyone demanding a higher level of hygiene. Filtration level is equivalent to HEPA 13**.
ActiveLock couplings allow attachments to easily fit to the telescopic tube with a simple snap.
Sustainability
Weight and dimensions
Usability
Filtration
Nozzles and accessories
Accessories
Design
Performance