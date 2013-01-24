Home
PowerPro Active

Bagless vacuum cleaner

FC9525/09
  Full performance
    PowerPro Active Bagless vacuum cleaner

    FC9525/09
      Full performance

      Less energy consumption

      • PowerCyclone 4 technology
      • TriActive+ nozzle
      • Remote control
      A-class performance on hard floors

      This product achieves the highest cleaning performance class on hard floors. 100% of dust is picked up!

      PowerCyclone 4 technology separates dust and air in one go

      PowerCyclone 4 technology maximizes airflow and performance by separating dirt from air in one go. It delivers remarkable cleaning results through highly efficient steps: 1) Air enters fast into the PowerCyclone thanks to the straight and smooth air inlet. 2) The curved airpass quickly accelerates the air upwards in the cyclonic chamber to separate the dust from the air.

      New 3-in-1 TriActive+ nozzle picks up coarse and fine dust

      The TriActive+ nozzle applies 3 cleaning actions in one go: 1) It gently opens the carpet with its specially designed soleplate to remove the dust deep down. 2) It sucks up big bits with its larger opening at the front. 3) It sweeps up the dust and dirt alongside furniture and walls with its two side brushes.

      Remote control for no bend, with IR wireless technology

      With the new remote control feature, you can switch the vacuum cleaner on/off or adjust the suction power settings without returning to the canister and interrupting your cleaning. The control buttons are conveniently located on the handle and the signals are sent to the canister via Infrared wireless technology. For a more comfortable and easier cleaning!

      Advanced dust container design for easy to emptying

      The dust container is perfectly designed to dispose dust without creating a dust cloud. Thanks to its unique shape and smooth surface, dust is collected at one side of the container and evenly glides into the dust bin.

      Reach all corners thanks to the extra long ergonomic grip

      This ergonomically shaped grip is convenient in use. Its extra long design gives you farther reach, so you can easily clean hard to reach places.

      EPA10 filter system with AirSeal for healthy air

      EPA10 filter and AirSeal capture the finest dust before the air is blown out for a dust-free environment and clean, healthy air.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sustainability

        User manual
        100% recycled paper
        Packaging
        &gt; 90% recycled materials

      • Weight and dimensions

        Dimensions of product (LxWxH)
        473 x 304 x 301 mm
        Weight of product
        6 kg

      • Usability

        Carrying handle
        Top and front
        Cord length
        6 m
        Tube coupling
        Conical
        Wheel type
        Rubber
        Power control
        Remote control
        Tube type
        Metal 2-piece telescopic tube
        Action radius
        9 m

      • Filtration

        Exhaust filter
        Microfilter
        Motor filter
        EPA 10 washable filter
        Dust capacity
        1.7 L

      • Nozzles and accessories

        Additional nozzle
        Hard floor nozzle
        Accessories included
        • Crevice tool
        • Small nozzle
        Accessory storage
        On tubeclip
        Standard nozzle
        TriActive+ nozzle

      • Design

        Color
        Electric aqua

      • Performance

        Input power (IEC)
        750 W
        Vacuum (max)
        16,8 kPa
        Annual energy consumption
        33,6 kW·h
        Airflow (max)
        27,8 l/s
        Sound power level
        78 dB

