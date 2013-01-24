Home
  Full performance with PowerCyclone 4
    PowerPro Active Bagless vacuum cleaner

    FC9532/09
      Full performance with PowerCyclone 4

      Quick and easy emptying

      • 1.7 L
      PowerCyclone 4 technology separates dust and air in one go

      PowerCyclone 4 technology maximizes airflow and performance by separating dirt from air in one go. It delivers remarkable cleaning results through highly efficient steps: 1) Air enters fast into the PowerCyclone thanks to the straight and smooth air inlet. 2) The curved airpass quickly accelerates the air upwards in the cyclonic chamber to separate the dust from the air.

      New 3-in-1 TriActive+ nozzle picks up coarse and fine dust

      The TriActive+ nozzle applies 3 cleaning actions in one go: 1) It gently opens the carpet with its specially designed soleplate to remove the dust deep down. 2) It sucks up big bits with its larger opening at the front. 3) It sweeps up the dust and dirt alongside furniture and walls with its two side brushes.

      Advanced dust container design for hygienic emptying

      The dust container is carefully designed to dispose collected dirt without creating a dust cloud. It is one-hand operated and thanks to its unique shape and smooth surface, you can easily control the emptying of the dust container.

      ActiveLock couplings to easily adjust to each cleaning task

      The ActiveLock couplings allow you to easily connect and disconnect the different nozzles and accessories from the telescopic tube while cleaning.

      Reach all corners thanks to the extra long ergonomic grip

      This ergonomically shaped grip is convenient in use. Its extra long design gives you farther reach, so you can easily clean hard to reach places.

      Soft brush integrated into handle, always ready to use

      A dusting brush attachment is built right into the handle so it’s always ready to use for furniture, flat surfaces and upholstery.

      Variable power setting

      The variable power setting allows you to select the optimal level of suction for the different types of surfaces you vacuum.

      Ultra-Hygiene filter captures more than 99% of fine dust

      Developed to capture the finest dust before the air is blown out, to meet the needs of people demanding a higher level of hygiene.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sustainability

        User manual
        100% recycled paper
        Packaging
        &gt; 90% recycled materials

      • Weight and dimensions

        Dimensions of product (LxWxH)
        473 x 304 x 301 mm
        Weight of product
        6 kg

      • Usability

        Carrying handle
        Top and front
        Tube coupling
        ActiveLock
        Action radius
        9 m
        Wheel type
        Rubber
        Power control
        Electronic on appliance
        Cord length
        6 m
        Tube type
        Metal 2-piece telescopic tube

      • Filtration

        Dust capacity
        1,7 L
        Exhaust filter
        Microfilter
        Motor filter
        Ultra-Hygiene

      • Nozzles and accessories

        Accessory storage
        On tubeclip
        Additional nozzle
        Hard floor nozzle
        Accessories included
        • Crevice tool
        • Integrated brush
        Standard nozzle
        TriActive+ nozzle

      • Design

        Color
        Full red

      • Performance

        Input power (IEC)
        750 W
        Vacuum (max)
        16,8 kPa
        Airflow (max)
        27,8 l/s
        Sound power level
        78 dB

