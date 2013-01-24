Full performance with PowerCyclone 4
The new Philips PowerPro Active bagless vacuum cleaner delivers top cleaning performance, thanks to PowerCyclone technology and TriActive+ nozzle, engineered to maximize dust pick-up. The dust container is easy to empty, with no dust cloud. See all benefits
PowerCyclone 4 technology maximizes airflow and performance by separating dirt from air in one go. It delivers remarkable cleaning results through highly efficient steps: 1) Air enters fast into the PowerCyclone thanks to the straight and smooth air inlet. 2) The curved airpass quickly accelerates the air upwards in the cyclonic chamber to separate the dust from the air.
The TriActive+ nozzle applies 3 cleaning actions in one go: 1) It gently opens the carpet with its specially designed soleplate to remove the dust deep down. 2) It sucks up big bits with its larger opening at the front. 3) It sweeps up the dust and dirt alongside furniture and walls with its two side brushes.
The Turbo Brush nozzle allows deep cleaning of carpets and quick hair and fluff removal from carpets. The rotating brush actively removes small dust particles and hairs, resulting in a 25% better cleaning performance on carpets. The wheels of the nozzle prevent damage in case of use on hard-floors.
The dust container is carefully designed to dispose collected dirt without creating a dust cloud. It is one-hand operated and thanks to its unique shape and smooth surface, you can easily control the emptying of the dust container.
The ActiveLock couplings allow you to easily connect and disconnect the different nozzles and accessories from the telescopic tube while cleaning.
This ergonomically shaped grip is convenient in use. Its extra long design gives you farther reach, so you can easily clean hard to reach places.
A dusting brush attachment is built right into the handle so it’s always ready to use for furniture, flat surfaces and upholstery.
The variable power setting allows you to select the optimal level of suction for the different types of surfaces you vacuum.
Developed to capture the finest dust before the air is blown out, to meet the needs of people demanding a higher level of hygiene.
