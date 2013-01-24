Home
PowerPro Active

Bagless vacuum cleaner

FC9540/91
  • High suction power with PowerCyclone 4 High suction power with PowerCyclone 4 High suction power with PowerCyclone 4
      High suction power with PowerCyclone 4

      Quick and easy emptying

      • 1500 W
      • PowerCyclone 4
      • TriActive nozzle
      Advanced dust container design for hygienic emptying

      The dust container is carefully designed to dispose collected dirt without creating a dust cloud. It is one-hand operated and thanks to its unique shape and smooth surface, you can easily control the emptying of the dust container.

      Soft brush integrated into handle, always ready to use

      A dusting brush attachment is built right into the handle so it’s always ready to use for furniture, flat surfaces and upholstery.

      Reach all corners thanks to the extra long ergonomic grip

      This ergonomically shaped grip is convenient in use. Its extra long design gives you farther reach, so you can easily clean hard to reach places.

      ActiveLock couplings to easily adjust to each cleaning task

      The ActiveLock couplings allow you to easily connect and disconnect the different nozzles and accessories from the telescopic tube while cleaning.

      Variable power setting

      The variable power setting allows you to select the optimal level of suction for the different types of surfaces you vacuum.

      PowerCyclone 4 technology separates dust and air in one go

      PowerCyclone 4 technology maximizes airflow and performance by separating dirt from air in one go. It delivers remarkable cleaning results through highly efficient steps: 1) Air enters fast into the PowerCyclone thanks to the straight and smooth air inlet. 2) The curved airpass quickly accelerates the air upwards in the cyclonic chamber to separate the dust from the air.

      The TriActive nozzle applies 3 cleaning actions in one go

      The TriActive nozzle applies 3 cleaning actions in one go: 1) It gently opens the carpet with its specially designed soleplate to remove the dust deep down. 2) It sucks up big bits with its larger opening at the front. 3) It picks up the dust and dirt closely alongside furniture and walls with its left and right side air channels.

      Super Clean Air filter captures >99% of particles

      The Super Clean Air filter captures >99% of harmful particles such as pollen, dust mites or pet hair. So you can enjoy clean healthy air in your home!

      Technical Specifications

      • Sustainability

        User manual
        100% recycled paper
        Packaging
        &gt; 90% recycled materials

      • Weight and dimensions

        Dimensions of product (LxWxH)
        473 x 304 x 301 mm
        Weight of product
        6 kg

      • Usability

        Tube coupling
        ActiveLock
        Carrying handle
        Top and front
        Action radius
        9 m
        Cord length
        6 m
        Power control
        Electronic on appliance
        Wheel type
        Rubber
        Tube type
        Metal 2-piece telescopic tube

      • Filtration

        Dust capacity
        1.7 L
        Exhaust filter
        Microfilter
        Motor filter
        Super Clean Air

      • Nozzles and accessories

        Accessories included
        • Crevice tool
        • Integrated brush
        Accessory storage
        On tubeclip
        Standard nozzle
        TriActive nozzle

      • Design

        Color
        Deep black

      • Performance

        Vacuum (max)
        16,8 kPa
        Input power (max)
        1500 W
        Input power (IEC)
        1400 W
        Airflow (max)
        36,34 l/s
        Annual energy consumption
        55 kW·h
        Sound power level
        79 dB

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

