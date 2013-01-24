Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
1

Search terms

5000 Series

Bagless vacuum cleaner

FC9555/09
3 Awards
  • 50% more suction power 50% more suction power 50% more suction power
    -{discount-value}
  • Play Pause

    5000 Series Bagless vacuum cleaner

    FC9555/09
    3 Awards

    50% more suction power

    The Philips Bagless Vacuum 5000 Series achieves maximum deep cleaning results with minimum effort thanks to PowerCyclone 7 technology and TriActive+ nozzle featuring 3 optimized cleaning actions in one. See all benefits

    5000 Series Bagless vacuum cleaner

    50% more suction power

    The Philips Bagless Vacuum 5000 Series achieves maximum deep cleaning results with minimum effort thanks to PowerCyclone 7 technology and TriActive+ nozzle featuring 3 optimized cleaning actions in one. See all benefits

    50% more suction power

    The Philips Bagless Vacuum 5000 Series achieves maximum deep cleaning results with minimum effort thanks to PowerCyclone 7 technology and TriActive+ nozzle featuring 3 optimized cleaning actions in one. See all benefits

    5000 Series Bagless vacuum cleaner

    50% more suction power

    The Philips Bagless Vacuum 5000 Series achieves maximum deep cleaning results with minimum effort thanks to PowerCyclone 7 technology and TriActive+ nozzle featuring 3 optimized cleaning actions in one. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all Bagless vacuum cleaner

      50% more suction power

      Captures >99.9 of fine dust*

      • PowerCyclone 7
      • Allergy H13 filter
      • Mini turbo brush
      900W motor for high suction power

      900W motor for high suction power

      High-efficiency 900W motor with over 50,000 RPM, generates high suction power for a deep clean every time. Register at Philips.com within 3 months of purchase for a free 5-year motor warranty.

      99.9% dust pick-up** to deliver high cleaning performance

      99.9% dust pick-up** to deliver high cleaning performance

      TriActive+ nozzle and sustained strong suction power ensure you can vacuum 99.9% of fine dust**.

      PowerCyclone 7 keeps strong suction power for longer

      PowerCyclone 7 keeps strong suction power for longer

      PowerCyclone 7 technology features an aerodynamic design to minimize air resistance and ensure sustained strong suction power. Super accelerated air flow in the cylindrical chamber and unique exit blades effectively cut out the dust from the air.

      TriActive+ nozzle to deliver high performance on all floors

      TriActive+ nozzle to deliver high performance on all floors

      TriActive+ nozzle utilizes 3 cleaning actions in one go. It features a larger opening at the front to suck up larger debris while the specially designed soleplate removes dust from deep within carpets. Air channels and brushes on both sides of the nozzle pick up any dust and dirt alongside walls or furniture.

      Power control function to adjust suction power

      Power control function to adjust suction power

      Power control function easily adjusts suction for different cleaning tasks, from hard floors to soft furnishings.

      Compact design with front and top handle for easy carrying

      Compact design with front and top handle for easy carrying

      Compact and lightweight design ensure both storing and lifting the vacuum is easy. The design includes top and front handles for effortless carrying.

      Dust container designed for hygienic emptying with one hand

      Dust container designed for hygienic emptying with one hand

      Easy-to-empty dust container is designed for hygienic disposal with one hand, to help minimize dust cloud.

      Soft brush integrated into handle, always ready to use

      Soft brush integrated into handle, always ready to use

      Dusting brush tool is built into the handle so it's always ready to use on furniture, flat surfaces and upholstery.

      Allergy H13 filter system captures &gt;99.9% of fine dust

      Allergy H13 filter system captures >99.9% of fine dust

      Allergy H13 filter system catches >99.9% of fine dust particles - including pollen, pet hair and dustmites - ideal for allergy sufferers. Filtration level is equivalent to HEPA 13***.

      Soft bumper and rubber wheels to protect furniture

      Soft bumper and rubber wheels to protect furniture

      Soft bumper and rubber wheels protect furniture and prevent floor scratches while being easy to maneuver around your home.

      Mini Turbo brush for easy (pet) hair and fluff removal

      Mini Turbo brush for easy (pet) hair and fluff removal

      The Mini Turbo brush rotates to quickly removes hair, fluff and dust from couches, cushions and other fabrics. Ideal for pet owners.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sustainability

        User manual
        100% recycled paper
        Packaging
        &gt; 90% recycled materials

      • Weight and dimensions

        Dimensions of product (LxWxH)
        412 x 280 x 280 mm
        Weight of product
        4.5 kg

      • Usability

        Tube coupling
        ActiveLock
        Carrying handle
        Top and front
        Action radius
        9 m
        Power control
        Electronic on appliance
        Wheel type
        Rubber
        Tube type
        Metal 2-piece telescopic tube

      • Filtration

        Dust capacity
        1.5 L
        Filtration level
        HEPA 13 level***
        Exhaust filter
        Allergy H13 filter
        Motor filter
        Washable filter

      • Nozzles and accessories

        Accessories included
        • Crevice tool
        • Integrated brush
        Additional nozzle
        • Mini turbo brush
        • Hard floor nozzle
        Accessory storage
        On tubeclip
        Standard nozzle
        TriActive+ nozzle

      • Accessories

        Filter replacement kit
        FC8010/02

      • Design

        Color
        Opal green

      • Performance

        Input power (max)
        900 W
        Input power (IEC)
        899 W
        Sound power level
        71-77 dB

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          • suction power compared to PowerPro Active sold in 2019 and tested to IEC 60312. Filtration performance is tested to DIN EN 60312/11/2008.
          • *99.9% dust pick-up on hard floors with crevices (IEC62885-2).
          • **Filtration levels are tested according EN60312-1-2017 and are equivalent to HEPA 13.