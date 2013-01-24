50% more suction power
The Philips Bagless Vacuum 5000 Series achieves maximum deep cleaning results with minimum effort thanks to PowerCyclone 7 technology and TriActive+ nozzle featuring 3 optimized cleaning actions in one. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
High-efficiency 900W motor with over 50,000 RPM, generates high suction power for a deep clean every time. Register at Philips.com within 3 months of purchase for a free 5-year motor warranty.
TriActive+ nozzle and sustained strong suction power ensure you can vacuum 99.9% of fine dust**.
PowerCyclone 7 technology features an aerodynamic design to minimize air resistance and ensure sustained strong suction power. Super accelerated air flow in the cylindrical chamber and unique exit blades effectively cut out the dust from the air.
TriActive+ nozzle utilizes 3 cleaning actions in one go. It features a larger opening at the front to suck up larger debris while the specially designed soleplate removes dust from deep within carpets. Air channels and brushes on both sides of the nozzle pick up any dust and dirt alongside walls or furniture.
Power control function easily adjusts suction for different cleaning tasks, from hard floors to soft furnishings.
Compact and lightweight design ensure both storing and lifting the vacuum is easy. The design includes top and front handles for effortless carrying.
Easy-to-empty dust container is designed for hygienic disposal with one hand, to help minimize dust cloud.
Dusting brush tool is built into the handle so it's always ready to use on furniture, flat surfaces and upholstery.
Allergy H13 filter system catches >99.9% of fine dust particles - including pollen, pet hair and dustmites - ideal for allergy sufferers. Filtration level is equivalent to HEPA 13***.
Soft bumper and rubber wheels protect furniture and prevent floor scratches while being easy to maneuver around your home.
The Mini Turbo brush rotates to quickly removes hair, fluff and dust from couches, cushions and other fabrics. Ideal for pet owners.
