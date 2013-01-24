Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
1

Search terms

PowerPro Expert

Bagless vacuum cleaner

FC9722/09
Find support for this product
  • 40% more dust pick-up* for a better clean 40% more dust pick-up* for a better clean 40% more dust pick-up* for a better clean
    -{discount-value}
  • Play Pause

    PowerPro Expert Bagless vacuum cleaner

    FC9722/09
    Find support for this product

    Similar products

    See all Bagless vacuum cleaner

      40% more dust pick-up* for a better clean

      Designed for easy dust disposal

      • Multi-Purpose
      PowerCyclone 6 for exceptional dust and air separation

      PowerCyclone 6 for exceptional dust and air separation

      The aerodynamic design of PowerCyclone 6 minimizes air resistance and ensures exceptional cleaning performance through 3 highly efficient steps: 1)Air enters fast into the PowerCyclone thanks to the straight and smooth air inlet. 2) The curved airpass quickly accelerates the air upwards in the cyclonic chamber. 3) At the top of the cyclone, the exit blades effectively cut out the dust from the air.

      New 3-in-1 TriActiveMax nozzle maximizes dust pick-up

      New 3-in-1 TriActiveMax nozzle maximizes dust pick-up

      TriActiveMax nozzle with 3-in-1 cleaning actions perfectly seals to the floor to maximize dust pick-up. 1) It gently opens the carpet with its specially designed soleplate to remove the dust deep down. 2) It sucks up big bits with its larger opening at the front 3) It sweeps up the dust and dirt closely alongside furniture and walls with its two side brushes.

      Advanced dust bucket design for easy emptying

      Advanced dust bucket design for easy emptying

      The dust container is perfectly designed for effortless dust disposal. Thanks to its unique shape and smooth surface, dust is collected at one side of the bucket and evenly glides into the dust bin.

      Lifetime washable filter

      Lifetime washable filter

      The foam filter can be easily washed under the tap for life-long performance.

      Lightweight design for maneuverability

      Lightweight design for maneuverability

      Only 5.5 kg lightweight design ensures great maneuverability.

      Nozzle for optimal cleaning on all hard floors

      Nozzle for optimal cleaning on all hard floors

      The Hard floors nozzle ensures optimal cleaning on all hard floors, especially on parquet and tiles. 1) The special soft brush hairs protect the floors against scratches. 2) The soft bristles pattern ensures optimal dust collection on all hard floors. 3) The nozzle is lightweight and equipped with wheels for great maneuverability on all floors.

      EPA10 filter system with AirSeal for healthy air

      EPA10 filter system with AirSeal for healthy air

      EPA10 filter and AirSeal capture the finest dust before the air is blown out for a dust-free environment and clean, healthy air.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sustainability

        User manual
        100% recycled paper
        Packaging
        &gt; 90% recycled materials

      • Weight and dimensions

        Dimensions of product (LxWxH)
        505x292x292 mm
        Dimensions of packaging (LxWxH)
        650x330x310 mm
        Weight of product
        5.5 kg

      • Usability

        Carrying handle
        Top and front
        Tube coupling
        SmartLock
        Action radius
        10 m
        Wheel type
        Rubber
        Power control
        Electronic on appliance
        Cord length
        7 m
        Tube type
        Metal 2-piece telescopic tube

      • Filtration

        Dust capacity
        2 L
        Exhaust filter
        EPA 10 filter
        Motor filter
        Lifetime washable filter

      • Nozzles and accessories

        Additional nozzle
        Hard floor nozzle
        Accessories included
        • Crevice tool
        • 2-in-1 brush/small nozzle
        Standard nozzle
        TriActiveMax nozzle

      • Design

        Color
        Soft bronze

      • Performance

        Input power (IEC)
        650 W
        Vacuum (max)
        17 kPa
        Annual energy consumption
        27.9 kW·h
        Airflow (max)
        26 l/s
        Sound power level
        76 dB

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          • Dust pick-up results compared to the top selling bagless vacuum cleaner in Europe, tested on average by external test institute according to DIN EN 60312/11/2008 on carpet, Febr/April 2014