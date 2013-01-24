40% more dust pick-up* for a better clean
Philips PowerPro Expert bagless vacuum cleaner takes cleaning performance to the next level. PowerCyclone 6 and TriActiveMax nozzle esure exceptional cleaning results on all floors. Specially designed bucket makes emptying effortless. See all benefits
This product achieves the highest cleaning performance class on hard floors. 100% of dust is picked up!
TriActiveMax nozzle with 3-in-1 cleaning actions perfectly seals to the floor to maximize dust pick-up. 1) It gently opens the carpet with its specially designed soleplate to remove the dust deep down. 2) It sucks up big bits with its larger opening at the front 3) It sweeps up the dust and dirt closely alongside furniture and walls with its two side brushes.
Ultra slim hard floor nozzle for top maneuverability and reach. Ultra slim design and 180 degree rotation enable easy reach in tight spaces and under furniture. Larger front opening picks up bigger pieces.
The dust container is perfectly designed for effortless dust disposal. Thanks to its unique shape and smooth surface, dust is collected at one side of the bucket and evenly glides into the dust bin.
The foam filter can be easily washed under the tap for life-long performance.
Only 5.5 kg lightweight design ensures great maneuverability.
The Hard floors nozzle ensures optimal cleaning on all hard floors, especially on parquet and tiles. 1) The special soft brush hairs protect the floors against scratches. 2) The soft bristles pattern ensures optimal dust collection on all hard floors. 3) The nozzle is lightweight and equipped with wheels for great maneuverability on all floors.
EPA10 filter and AirSeal capture the finest dust before the air is blown out for a dust-free environment and clean, healthy air.
Sustainability
Usability
Weight and dimensions
Filtration
Nozzles and accessories
Design
Performance