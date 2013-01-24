Home
PowerPro Expert

Bagless vacuum cleaner

FC9723/09
2 Awards
  • 40% more dust pick-up* for a better clean 40% more dust pick-up* for a better clean 40% more dust pick-up* for a better clean
    40% more dust pick-up* for a better clean

    Philips PowerPro Expert bagless vacuum cleaner takes cleaning performance to the next level. PowerCyclone 6 and TriActiveMax nozzle esure exceptional cleaning results on all floors. Specially designed bucket makes emptying effortless. See all benefits

      40% more dust pick-up* for a better clean

      Designed for easy dust disposal

      • Parquet+
      A-class performance on hard floors

      A-class performance on hard floors

      This product achieves the highest cleaning performance class on hard floors. 100% of dust is picked up!

      New 3-in-1 TriActiveMax nozzle maximizes dust pick-up

      New 3-in-1 TriActiveMax nozzle maximizes dust pick-up

      TriActiveMax nozzle with 3-in-1 cleaning actions perfectly seals to the floor to maximize dust pick-up. 1) It gently opens the carpet with its specially designed soleplate to remove the dust deep down. 2) It sucks up big bits with its larger opening at the front 3) It sweeps up the dust and dirt closely alongside furniture and walls with its two side brushes.

      Ultra slim flexible hard floor nozzle

      Ultra slim flexible hard floor nozzle

      Ultra slim hard floor nozzle for top maneuverability and reach. Ultra slim design and 180 degree rotation enable easy reach in tight spaces and under furniture. Larger front opening picks up bigger pieces.

      Advanced dust bucket design for easy emptying

      Advanced dust bucket design for easy emptying

      The dust container is perfectly designed for effortless dust disposal. Thanks to its unique shape and smooth surface, dust is collected at one side of the bucket and evenly glides into the dust bin.

      Lifetime washable filter

      Lifetime washable filter

      The foam filter can be easily washed under the tap for life-long performance.

      Lightweight design for maneuverability

      Lightweight design for maneuverability

      Only 5.5 kg lightweight design ensures great maneuverability.

      Nozzle for optimal cleaning on all hard floors

      Nozzle for optimal cleaning on all hard floors

      The Hard floors nozzle ensures optimal cleaning on all hard floors, especially on parquet and tiles. 1) The special soft brush hairs protect the floors against scratches. 2) The soft bristles pattern ensures optimal dust collection on all hard floors. 3) The nozzle is lightweight and equipped with wheels for great maneuverability on all floors.

      EPA10 filter system with AirSeal for healthy air

      EPA10 filter system with AirSeal for healthy air

      EPA10 filter and AirSeal capture the finest dust before the air is blown out for a dust-free environment and clean, healthy air.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sustainability

        User manual
        100% recycled paper
        Packaging
        &gt; 90% recycled materials

      • Usability

        Tube coupling
        SmartLock
        Carrying handle
        Top and front
        Action radius
        10 m
        Cord length
        7 m
        Wheel type
        Rubber
        Power control
        Electronic on appliance
        Tube type
        Metal 2-piece telescopic tube

      • Weight and dimensions

        Dimensions of product (LxWxH)
        505x292x292 mm
        Dimensions of packaging (LxWxH)
        650x330x310 mm
        Weight of product
        5.5 kg

      • Filtration

        Dust capacity
        2 L
        Exhaust filter
        EPA 10 filter
        Motor filter
        Lifetime washable filter

      • Nozzles and accessories

        Accessories included
        • Crevice tool
        • 2-in-1 brush/small nozzle
        Additional nozzle
        • DiamondFlex nozzle
        • Hard floor nozzle
        Standard nozzle
        TriActiveMax nozzle

      • Design

        Color
        Titanium

      • Performance

        Vacuum (max)
        17 kPa
        Input power (IEC)
        650 W
        Airflow (max)
        26 l/s
        Annual energy consumption
        27.9 kW·h
        Sound power level
        76 dB

          • Dust pick-up results compared to the top selling bagless vacuum cleaner in Europe, tested on average by external test institute according to DIN EN 60312/11/2008 on carpet, Febr/April 2014