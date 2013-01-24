New 3-in-1 TriActiveMax nozzle maximizes dust pick-up

TriActiveMax nozzle with 3-in-1 cleaning actions perfectly seals to the floor to maximize dust pick-up. 1) It gently opens the carpet with its specially designed soleplate to remove the dust deep down. 2) It sucks up big bits with its larger opening at the front 3) It sweeps up the dust and dirt closely alongside furniture and walls with its two side brushes.