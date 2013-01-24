The aerodynamic design of PowerCyclone 7 minimizes air resistance and ensures exceptional cleaning performance through 3 highly efficient steps: 1) Air enters fast into the PowerCyclone thanks to the straight and smooth air inlet. 2) The curved airpass quickly accelerates the air upwards in the cyclonic chamber. 3) At the top of the cyclone, the exit blades effectively cut out the dust from the air.
TriActiveMax nozzle perfectly seals to the floor and performs 3 actions in one go to thoroughly clean your floors: 1)A sepcially designed sole plate gently opens the carpet and removes the dust from deep down. 2)Larger front opening pick up bigger particles. 3)Side brushes ensure perfect cleaning along the plinths.
The new TriActive Z hard floor nozzle removes all dust and crumbs in one go. Unique Z-shaped design guides the dust and the bigger crumbs into the air channel wihtout pushing them forward. Side air channels perfectly clean along the plinths. Now there is no more need to lift the nozzle to remove bigger crumbs and ensure an exceptional clean of your hard floors.
Developed to meet the specific needs of allergy sufferers and more generally of people demanding a higher level of hygiene.
The new innovative technology is especially developed to prevent the usual dust cloud. The new innovative technology is especially developed to prevent the usual dust cloud. The dust settles at the bottom of the dust bucket rather than staying in the air. When the bucket is opened there is no usual dust cloud.
The side of the bucket has a specially designed spout-like shape. This enables to empty the bucket in a controlled manner without spilling the dust.
ErgoGrip remote control enables easy maneuverability of the nozzle in tight spaces. Integrated remote control makes it easy to increase, reduce the power or even turn off the vacuum cleaner.
Our long reach tool helps you clean high shelves or cupboard tops, with an adjustable brush for precision performance.
Sustainability
Weight and dimensions
Usability
Filtration
Nozzles and accessories
Design
Performance
FC8038/01
FC8031/00
CP9702/01
CP9701/01
CP9278/01
CP9273/01
CP0698/01
CP0682/01
CP0679/01
CP0484/01
CP0424/01
FC8077/01