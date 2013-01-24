Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
1

Search terms

PowerPro Ultimate

Bagless vacuum cleaner

FC9921/09
Find support for this product
  • Full performance with PowerCyclone Full performance with PowerCyclone Full performance with PowerCyclone
    -{discount-value}

    PowerPro Ultimate Bagless vacuum cleaner

    FC9921/09
    Find support for this product

    Similar products

    See all Bagless vacuum cleaner

      Full performance with PowerCyclone

      Mess free dust disposal

      • 2,2L NanoClean
      • Super Parquet
      PowerCyclone 7 keeps strong suction power for longer

      PowerCyclone 7 keeps strong suction power for longer

      The aerodynamic design of PowerCyclone 7 minimizes air resistance and ensures exceptional cleaning performance through 3 highly efficient steps: 1) Air enters fast into the PowerCyclone thanks to the straight and smooth air inlet. 2) The curved airpass quickly accelerates the air upwards in the cyclonic chamber. 3) At the top of the cyclone, the exit blades effectively cut out the dust from the air.

      Multi-Purpose nozzle

      Multi-Purpose nozzle

      TriActiveMax nozzle perfectly seals to the floor and performs 3 actions in one go to thoroughly clean your floors: 1)A sepcially designed sole plate gently opens the carpet and removes the dust from deep down. 2)Larger front opening pick up bigger particles. 3)Side brushes ensure perfect cleaning along the plinths.

      TriActive Z hard floor nozzle for dust and crumbs

      TriActive Z hard floor nozzle for dust and crumbs

      The new TriActive Z hard floor nozzle removes all dust and crumbs in one go. Unique Z-shaped design guides the dust and the bigger crumbs into the air channel wihtout pushing them forward. Side air channels perfectly clean along the plinths. Now there is no more need to lift the nozzle to remove bigger crumbs and ensure an exceptional clean of your hard floors.

      Allergy filter captures more than 99.90% of fine dust

      Allergy filter captures more than 99.90% of fine dust

      Developed to meet the specific needs of allergy sufferers and more generally of people demanding a higher level of hygiene.

      NanoClean Technology for mess free dust disposal

      NanoClean Technology for mess free dust disposal

      The new innovative technology is especially developed to prevent the usual dust cloud. The new innovative technology is especially developed to prevent the usual dust cloud. The dust settles at the bottom of the dust bucket rather than staying in the air. When the bucket is opened there is no usual dust cloud.

      Extra Ergonomic Dust Bucket for controlled emptying

      Extra Ergonomic Dust Bucket for controlled emptying

      The side of the bucket has a specially designed spout-like shape. This enables to empty the bucket in a controlled manner without spilling the dust.

      ErgoGrip remote control for No - bend Play and Pause

      ErgoGrip remote control for No - bend Play and Pause

      ErgoGrip remote control enables easy maneuverability of the nozzle in tight spaces. Integrated remote control makes it easy to increase, reduce the power or even turn off the vacuum cleaner.

      Adjustable, long reach tool for hard-to-reach places

      Our long reach tool helps you clean high shelves or cupboard tops, with an adjustable brush for precision performance.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sustainability

        User manual
        100% recycled paper
        Packaging
        &gt; 90% recycled materials

      • Weight and dimensions

        Dimensions of product (LxWxH)
        506 x 310 x 317 mm
        Dimensions of packaging (LxWxH)
        595 x 400 x 352 mm
        Weight of product
        6.2 kg

      • Usability

        Carrying handle
        Top and front
        Tube coupling
        SmartLock
        Action radius
        11 m
        Wheel type
        Rubber
        Power control
        Remote control
        Cord length
        8 m
        Tube type
        Aluminium 2-P telescopic tube

      • Filtration

        Dust capacity
        2.2 L
        Exhaust filter
        HEPA13 filter
        Motor filter
        Lifetime washable filter

      • Nozzles and accessories

        Additional nozzle
        • Hard floor nozzle
        • TriActiveZ nozzle
        Accessories included
        • Crevice tool
        • 2-in-1 brush/small nozzle
        Extra accessories
        Remote control
        Standard nozzle
        TriActiveMax nozzle

      • Design

        Color
        Titanium

      • Performance

        Input power (IEC)
        650 W
        Vacuum (max)
        17 kPa
        Airflow (max)
        27 l/s
        Sound power level
        75 dB

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Find a spare part or an accessory

      Go to parts and accessories

      Accessories for this product

      See all accessories

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            • Dust pick up results compared to the top 10 selling 2400 Watt vacuum cleaners in Europe, tested by external test institute, according to EN 60312-1/2013 on carpet, Febr/April 2014