Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
1

Search terms

Humidification filter

FY2401/30
1 Awards
  • Healthy air, always Healthy air, always Healthy air, always
    -{discount-value}

    Humidification filter

    FY2401/30
    1 Awards

    Healthy air, always

    The Philips humidifier wick filter provides sufficient water absorption and evaporation efficiency

    Humidification filter

    Healthy air, always

    The Philips humidifier wick filter provides sufficient water absorption and evaporation efficiency

    Healthy air, always

    The Philips humidifier wick filter provides sufficient water absorption and evaporation efficiency

    Humidification filter

    Healthy air, always

    The Philips humidifier wick filter provides sufficient water absorption and evaporation efficiency

    Similar products

    See all Filter

      Healthy air, always

      NanoCloud technology with hygienic humidification

      *Upgraded wick doubles the lifetime

      The upgraded wick has 6 months lifetime, which has doubled the lifetime of previous generation wick.

      Sufficient water absorption and evaporation efficiency

      This 30mm thick wick is made of PET material, with 12 layer honeycomb structure 15662 square centimeter unfolded surface space providing sufficient water absorption and evaporation efficiency.

      Technical Specifications

      • Country of origin

        Country of origin
        China

      • Weight and dimensions

        Dimension of product (LxWxH)
        502 x 130 x 30
        Weight of product
        0.1 kg

      • Design and finishing

        Color(s)
        Dark grey

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          • The Lifetime is based on the comparison test with the old wick (Philips HU4102) under the same test condition. The upgraded wick provide double life time of old wick.