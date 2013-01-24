If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Philips NanoCloud technology is certified hygienically safe. It is proven to release 99%* less bacteria into the air compared to ultrasonic humidifiers.
The smart design allows easy cleaning and maintenance of humidification wick. Simply take out the wick together with wick wheel from wheel support, rinse the humidification wick under a running tap.
Healthy air protect alert lets you know promptly when it is time to replace wick. If the wick is not replaced promptly, the appliance stops functioning to avoid running with no effect. The rotary wick never sits in the water, it will stop rotating when it's out of water or reaches pre-set humidity level, while the fan will keep running as purifier mode and dry up the wick. So you are assured of healthy air always.
Philips NanoCloud's invisible mist of water does not create white dust or wet patches in your room.