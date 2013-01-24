Anti-calc cartridges
The WardrobeCare GC018/00 is equipped with a unique DualProtect Anti-calc system, keeps the ironing system 99% calc-free. The special cartridges demineralize the water. You can enjoy ironing for longer, without having to worry about calc.
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
The anti-calc cartridge is easy to replace. Simply take out the anti-calc cartridge from the water tank and put in a new one. The old anti-calc cartridge can be disposed with household fuse.
Philips Anti-calc cartridges demineralize the water and prevent calc to enter the appliance.
The anti-calc cartridges will need to be replaced every 3 to 7 months. Once the granules in the cartridge have completely changed color, you will need to replace it.
These anti-calc cartridges are suitable for the WardrobeCare integrated ironing solution with type numbers GC9940 and GC9950.
One package contains two anti-calc cartridges.
