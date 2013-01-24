Home
Anti-calc cartridges

GC018
    The WardrobeCare GC018/00 is equipped with a unique DualProtect Anti-calc system, keeps the ironing system 99% calc-free. The special cartridges demineralize the water. You can enjoy ironing for longer, without having to worry about calc.

      Extend the lifetime of your WardrobeCare iron

      Easy to replace

      The anti-calc cartridge is easy to replace. Simply take out the anti-calc cartridge from the water tank and put in a new one. The old anti-calc cartridge can be disposed with household fuse.

      Philips Anti-calc cartridges demineralize the water and prevent calc to enter the appliance.

      Replace cartridge ronce the granules have changed color

      The anti-calc cartridges will need to be replaced every 3 to 7 months. Once the granules in the cartridge have completely changed color, you will need to replace it.

      Suitable for WardrobeCare with Optimal TEMP (GC9940, GC9950)

      These anti-calc cartridges are suitable for the WardrobeCare integrated ironing solution with type numbers GC9940 and GC9950.

      Two anti-calc cartridges in one pack

      One package contains two anti-calc cartridges.

      Technical Specifications

      • Calc management

        Suitable for tap water
        Yes

      • Accessories

        Suitable for WardrobeCare
        • GC9940
        • GC9950

