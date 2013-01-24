Home
WardrobeCare

Anti-calc cartridges

GC019/00
    The Philips WardrobeCare ironing system is equipped with a unique Dual Protect Anti-calc system, which keeps the appliance 99% calc-free. The special anti-calc cartridges demineralize the water, keeping it 99% calc-free.

    The Philips WardrobeCare ironing system is equipped with a unique Dual Protect Anti-calc system, which keeps the appliance 99% calc-free. The special anti-calc cartridges demineralize the water, keeping it 99% calc-free.

      Keep your WardrobeCare calc-free

      The newer versions of the WardrobeCare have the DualProtect Anti-calc system, which will alert you when the cartridge needs to be replaced to ensure your appliance is 99% calc-free.

      The anti-calc cartridges will need to be replaced every 3 to 7 motnhs, depending on the hardness of the water. Once the granules in the cartridge have completely changed color from blue to brown, it's time to replace your cartridge.

      Suitable for all WardrobeCare models: GC9920*, GC9940, GC9955 *- Requires new watertank with calc compartment - Kindly contact Philips Consumer Care representative for details

      Technical Specifications

      • Changes color

        Changes color
        From blue to brown when used

      • Calc management

        Calc clean solution
        DualProtect Anti-calc system
        Suitable for tap water
        Yes

      • Accessories

        Suitable for WardrobeCare
        • GC9920*
        • GC9940
        • GC9955

