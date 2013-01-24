Home
IronCare

Anti-scale cartridge

GC025/10
    IronCare Anti-scale cartridge

GC025/10

1 Awards

Anti-calc cartridge*

The anti-calc cartridge is suitable for the IronCare water descale filter. It will ensure the optimal performance of your water descale filter and maintain great output of steaming.

    The anti-calc cartridge is suitable for the IronCare water descale filter. It will ensure the optimal performance of your water descale filter and maintain great output of steaming. See all benefits

    The anti-calc cartridge is suitable for the IronCare water descale filter. It will ensure the optimal performance of your water descale filter and maintain great output of steaming. See all benefits

    The anti-calc cartridge is suitable for the IronCare water descale filter. It will ensure the optimal performance of your water descale filter and maintain great output of steaming. See all benefits

      Anti-calc cartridge*

      Suitable for IronCare water descale filter GC024

      • Eliminates 99% of the calc
      • Suitable for IronCare
      • Pack with 1 cartridge
      • Ultra fast filtration
      99% calc-free* filtered water for your iron

      99% calc-free* filtered water for your iron

      The ion exchange resin filled in the cartridge takes out the 99%* scales from the tap water; it ensures treated water which could be used for ironing. *Under 25 L of water treatment at 8.4 dH

      Ensures consistent steam flow from your iron

      Ensures consistent steam flow from your iron

      Demineralized water from IronCare will help prevent the scale build up quickly in the iron: inside of the soleplate and boiler. Calc particles will not block the steam holes, you will be getting the consistent steam comming from your iron; it makes your ironing experience more pleasant.

      Prevents leaving calc residues on clothes

      Prevents leaving calc residues on clothes

      The extra effective cartridge helps prevent scale building up. While you are ironing, your expensive dress will not be ruined by the calc residues. You will be looking good with well ironed clothes.

      Ultra fast filtration to filter water quickly

      Ultra fast filtration to filter water quickly

      The special designed cartridge could allow water going through the catridge quickly; it allows you have quick ironing start without waiting. Placing IronCare next to you, to refill your iron at anytime, without taking your iron everytime to access the sink for refilling.

      Replace cartridge when the color has changed

      Replace cartridge when the color has changed

      The color change of the cartridge will appear gradually according the amount of treating water, from top to bottom. You will be able to recognize the color change at the life span of the cartridge from blue to brown. Replace your cartrige when it changes color completely to brown, ensure the appliance optimum performance.

      Suitable for IronCare water descale filter

      Suitable for IronCare water descale filter

      The replacement cartridge ensures the optimal performance of your IronCare water descale filter.

      Technical Specifications

      • Easy to use

        Color change indication
        from blue to brown

      • Technical specifications

        Product weight
        0,21 kg
        Weight of product in pack
        0,25 kg
        Product dimensions
        13,9 x 6,9 x 6,9 cm
        Number of cartridges in pack
        1

      • Replacement

        Suitable for
        GC024

      • Logistic data

        A-box dimensions
        17,2 x 24 x 31,7 cm
        F-box weight
        0,25 kg
        F-box dimensions
        15,2 x 7,5 x 7,5 cm
        A-box weight
        3,25 kg

          • *under 12 L of water treatment at 16.8 dh
          • *tested on Philips GC5000 series steam iron with 16.8 dH water, referring to calc effect(influence) only
          • It is possible that the product looks darker and wetter than in the package picture as it has been pre-treated with demineralized water to ensure best performance.